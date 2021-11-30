Schools: One Covid case to trigger distance learning for classes in Italy

If a single pupil is found to test positive for Covid-19, quarantine will be immediately activated for the whole class and distance learning – or ‘DAD‘ (‘didattica a distanza’) as it’s known in Italy – will replace the physical classroom.

The new regulation was confirmed in a circular on Tuesday and signed by the Ministry of Health’s director of prevention, Giovanni Rezza, according to news agency Ansa.

Authorities gave the green light to the move based on concern over the sudden increase in school-age infections, as well as worries over the Omicron variant, while the regions had requested to tighten up the rules on the management of quarantines at school.

The weekly incidence of the number of new infections in schoolchildren is still increasing, amounting to 125 per 100,000 in the period November 19th – 25th, according to official data from Italy’s Higher Health Institute (ISS).

These figures are “a far cry from the optimal value of 50 per 100,000,” which allows for better tracking of cases, according to the details of the circular.

Speaking about the return to distance learning if one child is found to test positive, President of the Association of Headteachers Antonello Giannelli said that this is exactly what school leaders had warned about and that they hadn’t been heard.

He said they were ‘Cassandras’; an Italian term used to refer to people who predict disastrous events without being believed.

“The schools, despite a thousand difficulties and with an immense workload on the shoulders of managers and staff, have held up,” he said .

“The same cannot be said of the prevention departments, which have not been able to guarantee the timing of testing from the outset, and in many cases have not applied the tracking procedures,” he added.

Since the beginning of the school year and until now, the rules stipulated that three positive cases in a class would trigger remote learning.

However, the measure immediately clashed with many local health authorities who struggled to quickly carry out the swabs needed in classes with one or two positive cases. So much so, that some head teachers refused to apply the protocol, according to Italian media reports.

In recent weeks, as the number of infections and the number of quarantined classes have increased, regional autoities have begun to push for a return to the more restrictive model previously in place.

But the latest move has come as a cause of concern for the trade unions, who have expressed worries about implementing the new rules.

“We have urgently requested a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Health because the circular has alarmed all school staff and produced new problems for managers who will have to review the procedures for tracking again,” stated Maddalena Gissi of the Italian Confederation of Workers’ Trade Unions (CISL).

The new restrictions are a blow to the strategy that intended to prevent exactly this eventuality – Italy’s education minister Patrizio Bianchi said at the beginning of the school year that, “We will never return to DAD”.

The government implemented steps to ensure that pupils could learn in person, after constantly changing Covid restrictions kept them in and out of classrooms since February 2020.

More widespread vaccination is one way to keep children in schools, according to Giannelli, who calls for cooperation to prevent using DAD “by force”.

“The pandemic is far from over and we all need to work together to combat it, starting with more comprehensive mass vaccination,” he said.

Children under 12 are not currently eligible for an anti-Covid vaccine in Italy, although the EU’s drug agency cleared Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11 last week.