KEY POINTS: What are the new Covid travel rules between Italy and the UK?

In response to the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, Italy on Friday banned entry from certain countries in the region including South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

It applies to anyone who’s been in these countries within the past fortnight, but not to Italian citizens registered as residents in Italy since before November 26th.

However, despite Italy detecting its first case of the new strain on Saturday, the Italian authorities haven’t so far imposed any further travel restrictions on other countries, including the UK.

As things stand, the UK is one of Italy’s List D countries, which means it is in a higher risk category than countries in the EU and Schengen zone.

Vaccinated and tested UK travellers do not have to undergo a five-day quarantine on arrival, which was scrapped as of August 31st. That rule remains current, with no changes in place for UK travellers wanting to enter Italy.

It’s necessary to show a negative result of a molecular or antigenic swab test carried out within 48 hours prior to entry into Italy, and certification issued on completion of the vaccination cycle.

This must be with a vaccine recognised by the EMA (European Medicines Agency).

Travellers must also complete an online form called a digital Passenger Locator Form, or dPLF. Find it here.

As the UK’s case numbers continue to be much higher than Italy’s – and as infections due to the Omnicron variant rises – it’s possible that tighter travel rules could be introduced. But Italy has so far made no announcement on restricting entry to travellers from Britain.

Aside from the travel ban to those who have been in southern Africa, Italy’s health ministry’s current ordinance on the rules covering all international arrivals is set to remain in place until December 15th.

So far, Italy has given no further indication on whether any travel restrictions will be tightened or relaxed after that date. Within Italy, there are currently no restrictions on travel and movement between regions. At the time of writing, there aren’t any plans to introduce such measures either. Only in the event that a region were to enter the strictest ‘red zone’ would travel restrictions be in force for everyone – with a ban on travel even within one’s own municipality, except for work, health or urgent reasons. EXPLAINED: How will Italy’s Covid restrictions change in December? At the moment, however, not only are there no regions in the red zone, no regions are in the orange zone either and only one region – Friuli Venezia Giulia – is in the yellow zone. The rest of Italy’s regions are in the lowest classification ‘white zone’. Italy operates under a four-tier colour coded system for coronavirus restrictions, with ‘white’ zone areas under the most relaxed rules, and ‘yellow’, ‘orange’ and ‘red’ zones under increasingly strict restrictions.

What are the new rules for travel from Italy to the UK?

As of 4am on Tuesday November 30th, the UK government introduced new rules. These affect travel to England and Wales only although it’s expected Scotland and Northern will follow suit.

From Tuesday, a new requirement applies for all vaccinated arrivals (including UK citizens and residents). They must take a PCR test for their Day 2 test (antigen tests are no longer accepted) and they must self-isolate until a negative result from the test arrives. The “day 2 test” can actually be done on or before day two, so in other words as soon as you arrive in the UK.

The self-isolation can be done at home or at the address of family/friends. Only arrivals from red list countries including South Africa face hotel quarantine. You cannot leave self-isolation until the test result arrivals.

You are permitted to travel by public transport to get from the airport, port or station to your quarantine address.

The existing rules remain in place around the Passenger Locator Form, while unvaccinated travellers still have to purchase a Day 2 and Day 8 test and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Since the summer, numerous readers of The Local have flagged up the slow and unreliable nature of many UK test providers – tests can only be booked from the list of “government approved” suppliers from this list and NHS tests cannot be used for this purpose. Many reported test results being returned days later.

The Day 2 test must be ordered ahead of travel – without a booking reference you cannot complete the Passenger Locator Form, which is required to board all transport to the UK.

You can find the Passenger Locator Form HERE. However, make sure you complete the document in plenty of time, as travellers have reported technical glitches with the form in recent weeks.

There are three options for tests:

Home tests – these test packs are sent out to the address where you will be staying. You do the test at home and then post the sample to the lab, who email you the results when ready. There have been problems with test kits for some providers not arriving at the address given, while others take up to 10 days to email out the results – even for people who have paid extra for a quick-results service.

Test centre tests – this involves booking in advance at a test centre near where you will be staying – people self-isolating are permitted to leave the address and go to a test centre. It can be hard to find one of these centres near you, especially if you are outside London. The test centre then posts off the sample to the lab and you wait for the results by email. Again this can take several days to arrive.

Airport tests – it is compulsory to have booked the Day 2 test in advance, but if you want to avoid long waits for results, many airports now offer PCR tests with rapid results, in around three hours in some cases. However, these are expensive and likely to cost even more in the coming days as the UK government does not have any kind of price cap on testing.

Once in the UK, travellers need to be aware of some reinstated anti-Covid measures. The obligation to wear masks has been reintroduced and is once again a requirement to enter shops and to use public transport.

