TELL US: What is living in Milan really like?

Italy’s economic and fashion capital Milan is a popular choice for foreigners moving to Italy. Not only does it offer more employment opportunities than other parts of the country, but it has a reputation as a lively, modern, cosmopolitan city with great international travel connections.

But while many of those who have made Milan their adopted home say they wouldn’t live anywhere else, others criticise the city for its cost of living, heavy traffic and high pollution levels.

So what is it really like? To help those who are planning a move in future, we’d love to hear from readers about their experiences of moving to and living in the city – both positive and negative.

