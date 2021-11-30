PAYWALL FREE

TELL US: What is living in Milan really like?

Milan's Porta Nuova district is home to the botanical park and the famed Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) high-rise complex.
Milan's Porta Nuova district is home to the botanical park and the famed Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) high-rise complex. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
Is Milan the best part of Italy to live in? Or are there major drawbacks to moving there? We'd like to hear what readers living in the city think of their adopted home.

Italy’s economic and fashion capital Milan is a popular choice for foreigners moving to Italy. Not only does it offer more employment opportunities than other parts of the country, but it has a reputation as a lively, modern, cosmopolitan city with great international travel connections.

But while many of those who have made Milan their adopted home say they wouldn’t live anywhere else, others criticise the city for its cost of living, heavy traffic and high pollution levels.

OPINION: Why Milan is a much better city to live in than Rome

So what is it really like? To help those who are planning a move in future, we’d love to hear from readers about their experiences of moving to and living in the city – both positive and negative.

Please use the form below to get in touch and let us know your thoughts.

