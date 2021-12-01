MAP: The Italian regions at risk of becoming ‘yellow’ zones in December

In a race to avert Christmas lockdowns as the fourth wave of Covid-19 spreads throughout Europe, some regions are imposing tighter restrictions.

The northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia returned to the more restricted ‘yellow’ zone on Monday, after it met all of the Italian government’s criteria for tougher anti-Covid measures.

As infections continue to rise across Italy and concern grows over the possible impact of the new Omicron variant after cases have been detected in the country, more regions could be set to soon follow.

Italy operates under a four-tier colour coded system for coronavirus restrictions, with ‘white’ zone areas under the most relaxed rules, and ‘yellow’, ‘orange’ and ‘red’ zones under increasingly strict measures.

Since October, the entire country has been in the least-restricted white zone – but last week, Friuli Venezia Giulia’s hospital ward occupancy and Covid infection rates exceeded the limits for this category, put in place by the government last summer.

Other regions are also on the threshold of moving into a ‘yellow’ zone based on the latest health data. This map shows the regions most likely to do so.

Let’s take a look at the statistics behind the possible changes.

Under a law introduced by Italy’s government in July, any region above the threshold of 10 percent ICU and 15 percent general ward Covid patient occupancy and with a new weekly incident rate of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants should automatically be placed in the yellow zone.

Friuli Venezia Giulia’s figures stood at 14 percent Covid patient ICU occupancy and 23 percent general hospital ward occupancy as of November 30th, with an incident rate of 52.89, according to the latest data provided by Agenas, Italy’s National Agency for Health Services.

The other regions shown in the map as yellow are now approaching these parameters that would see them move into ‘yellow’ zone restrictions.

South Tyrol

From next Monday, another region looking likely to also move into a ‘yellow’ zone is the northern region of South Tyrol (also known as Alto Adige).

The area’s Health Councillor Thomas Widmann said that all the indicators now point in this direction, according to reports by Ansa.

Bolzano had already anticipated the yellow-zone measures in the past few days, he noted. This includes the obligation to wear a mask outdoors and wearing FFP2 grade masks on public transport.

There are currently some 36 municipalities in localised ‘red’ zones in the region, activating the strictest measures that can be applied. The rules are in force until December 5th and include measures such as a curfew between 8pm and 5am, the obligation to wear masks outdoors and restaurants can seat a maximum of four people, operating until a maximum of 6pm.

Looking at the ‘yellow’ zone thresholds for the region as a whole, as of November 30th, the region’s autonomous province of Trento has 9 percent ICU occupancy and 11 percent for Bolzano.

For ordinary hospital admissions, the figure is 9 percent for Trento and 20 percent for Bolzano.

The incident rate meanwhile is 48.22 and 135.36 respectively.

Valle d’Aosta

Valle d’Aosta has a 21 percent rate for general admissions, which is already above the threshold for this criterion. However, the region is at 3 percent for intensive care occupancy, much lower than the 10 percent threshold.

The incident rate has already way exceeded the limit however, at 79.18.

Umbria

This region is ahead for ICU occupancy at 13 percent, but is still behind in the occupation of ordinary wards, which is recorded at 8 percent. The incident rate remains low, at 10.8.

Lazio

Lazio is beginning to approach the parameters of a ‘yellow’ zone with 10 percent of intensive care occupancy and 11 percent for ordinary hospitalisations. Their incident rate has reached 41.25.

However, the regional councillor for health, Alessio D’Amato, is optimistic: “At the moment I do not see any risk of a yellow zone for Lazio. We will have a decreasing reproductive rate, perhaps slightly above 1, and this is a signal that we were waiting for because it means that the curve is slowly cooling down,” he told reporters.

Lombardy

As the data stands, Lombardy doesn’t look in immediate danger of being moved into a ‘yellow’ zone. The region’s ICU occupancy rate is 7 percent, while ordinary admissions are recorded at 13 percent. The incident rate is a way off the threshold of 50 and stands at just under 31.

However, it’s possible that the region will meet the parameters by Christmas. Some forecasts suggest that the region could exceed the threshold of 15 percent occupation of ordinary wards in 14 days.

Marche

The Marche region recorded 10 percent of intensive care occupancy and 9 percent of ordinary admissions. The incident rate is 39.47.

Authorities are optimistic these figures will remain under the thresholds, though.

“Based on the current increase in infection, we have a very high margin that keeps us firmly in the white zone,” said the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli. He also confirmed that “there is no news of the presence of the Omicron variant in the region”.

The governor noted that “in the last few weeks there has been an increase in hospitalisations, which has not been so impactful compared to the line of growth of the contagions”.

“We need to understand whether hospitalisation is coming two or three weeks later than the increase in infections or whether it is a contained phenomenon compared to the increase in infections,” he added.

Calabria

Another region at risk of losing its ‘white’ zone status, Calabria has recorded 9 percent Covid occupation of intensive care and 13 percent of ordinary hospitalisations.

Its incident rate is way below the threshold, however, at 22.75.

Veneto

The Veneto region is also close to the limit, with 10 percent ICU occupancy and 8 percent for ordinary admissions. The incident rate has also superseded the threshold for entering a yellow zone at 74.34.

Speaking about the rising Covid figures, the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia referred to the level of testing as the reason infections are recorded higher.

“It is not excluded that we will be in yellow, not this week, next week, the week after…. We are at high risk because we do so many swabs,” he stated.

Emilia Romagna

Although this region’s statistics look fairly favourable for staying in the white zone, with 8 percent occupancy for ordinary Covid admissions, the ICU figures are much closer to the threshold at 9 percent.

The incident rate is also above the threshold of 50 and currently stands at 51.72.

Regional reports suggest that “Emilia-Romagna is preparing to face what could turn out to be the most critical period of the fourth wave of the pandemic,” writes Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

The number of Covid cases is rising – the regional Rt has in fact risen to 1.35 and this means that “we should expect 35 percent more cases next week than this week,” the region’s Director of Public Health, Giuseppe Diegoli, stated on Tuesday.

An Rt number above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The rules in ‘yellow’ zones

Should these regions join Friuli Venezia Giulia in becoming a yellow zone, people will be required to wear a mask both outdoors and in indoor public spaces, and restaurants can seat a maximum of four diners to a table.

While those in a yellow zone will still be required to mask up outdoors, under the new rules, people who hold the ‘super green pass’ will be able to access “indoor catering”, shows (such as theatre performances), parties, nightclubs, sporting events, and “public ceremonies”, as normal.

The ‘super green pass’ health certificate can be obtained only by those who are vaccinated against or have recovered from Covid-19. It comes into force from December 6th and will be a mandatory document to access most venues and services across the country.

It supersedes the basic ‘green pass’, which was also available to those who had recently tested negative for the virus. However, the basic green pass will still be valid for use on public transport and to access workplaces.

Could any region move into an orange zone in December?

So far, the data points towards no regions as a whole moving into the higher risk orange zone, requiring even tighter measures in place.

To move from a yellow to an orange zone, a region must record a weekly incidence of infection rate of 150 or more per 100,000 inhabitants and to have simultaneously exceeded the occupancy limits for general and intensive care beds in the yellow zone. That means over 20 percent occupancy for ICU beds and 30 percent for general hospital admissions.

Should any region experience a spike in these parameters and meet all the thresholds for an ‘orange’ zone, the area’s residents would face tougher restrictions, mainly affecting travel.

In an orange zone, you can only move freely within your own municipality apart from reasons of work, health or necessity. An exception to this is if the town has fewer than 5,000 inhabitants – but you still couldn’t go to the provincial capital.