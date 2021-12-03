EXPLAINED: How Italy’s Covid green pass rules change on December 6th

Life in Italy is set to change once again on Monday as the government brings in new Covid restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, amid reports that the Omicron variant has likely been circulating in the country for several weeks.

From Monday, a ‘super green pass’ (a term coined by Italy’s news media; the government uses the more sober but less snappy term ‘reinforced green pass’) will be required to access most public spaces.

This supersedes the basic Italian ‘green pass’, or Covid health certificate, which can be obtained either through vaccination and recovery from Covid or by having tested negative for the virus in the preceding two to three days (depending on the type of test taken).

The ‘super green pass’, by contrast, can only be obtained through vaccination or recovery from Covid – not via a negative test result.

For those who already have a green pass due to being vaccinated against or recovered from Covid, the changes will be minimal.

The government hasn’t indicated that vaccinated or Covid-recovered green pass owners need to do anything to upgrade their pass – so it appears as though their certificates will automatically be considered a ‘super green pass’, and users can go on as before.

The ‘super green pass’ will be require to access most public spaces in Italy from December 6th. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

From Monday, those without such a certificate will either need to get vaccinated to receive their ‘super green pass’, or lose access to the venues that will require them. These include:

Indoor seating at bars and restaurants

Tourist sites, museums, and art exhibitions

Cinemas, theatres, concerts

Clubs and discos

Sports matches

As under the current rules, Italy’s ‘super green pass’ requirement will apply to everyone in the country, including non-Italian tourists.

Foreign tourists with vaccination cards or certificates from Canada, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom (including England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British military bases on Cyprus), and the United States of America will be able to continue using these in place of the ‘super green pass’, provided they show the holder has completed a full initial vaccination cycle for at least 14 days.

From Monday, places that did not previously require any kind of green pass to access will be added to the list of venues that do need one; however, for all these places a basic green pass is valid – meaning they can be accessed by unvaccinated people who have recently received a negative Covid test result.

These are:

Hotels

Changing rooms in sports facilities

Local public transport services, including buses and trams.

A basic green pass has been required to access long-distance domestic public transport for several months now; from Monday, this will be extended to local public transport, including buses, trains, and metro carriages.

Workplaces will continue to require a green pass; however, in this case a basic green pass is also valid – meaning unvaccinated people can continue to go to work provided they have a recent negative Covid test result.

Unrelated to the new decree, Monday will also see the northern region of Trentino Alto Adige join Friuli Venezia Giulia in the more-restricted ‘yellow’ zone, as both regions have exceeded the government’s hospital occupancy and Covid infection rate thresholds.

The rest of the country remains for now in the least-restricted ‘white’ zone, although several regions are expected to join Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia in the yellow zone in the coming weeks.

Residents of yellow zones are required to wear masks outdoors as well as in indoor public spaces.

Until now a transition to the yellow zone has entailed the imposition of additional restrictions, such as limiting the number of diners at restaurants to four.

The new ‘super green pass’, however, will allow holders to continue accessing venues and facilities in yellow and more-restricted ‘orange’ zones as normal, meaning the limitations on vaccinated and Covid-recovered individuals will be minimal.

The ‘super green pass’ rules will remain in place until at least January 15th.