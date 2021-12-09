‘Fit to fly’: Are lateral flow tests valid for returning to or entering Italy?

But exactly what kind of Covid tests are accepted for entry to Italy – and does this change depending on where you’re travelling from?

Here, we break down the rules for entering Italy from non-EU countries, including the UK and US.

The basics

All travellers from almost all countries on the Italian government’s Lists D and E (i.e., most non-EU countries) currently require proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of entry to Italy. This applies regardless of whether or not the passenger is vaccinated.

The one exception is the United Kingdom; travellers from the UK, Northern Ireland and the British Isles must have taken their Covid test within 48 hours of arriving in Italy.

But what sort of tests are acceptable? Is a home test sufficient?

The answer to that last question is: sometimes, under specific circumstances.

Italy accepts both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests for entry into the country.

In the UK in particular, a rapid antigen test is often referred to as an ‘antigen lateral flow test’ or just ‘lateral flow test’ (LFT).

In many countries, you can easily buy rapid antigen/LFT home testing kits, and might even receive them for free from the government or your employer.

But you can’t just use one of these basic home test kits for international travel. If you want to use a self-test kit to enter Italy, it must be one bought from an official provider who will issue you with a certified, timestamped result that can be checked by a border official.

UK ‘Fit to Fly’ tests

All travellers aged six and over coming from the UK – including those who are fully vaccinated – require proof of a recent negative Covid test to enter Italy. The test must have been taken within 48 hours of entry to the country.

This proof of a negative COVID-19 test is known as a ‘fit to fly’ test in the UK. It’s worth searching for this when you arrange your test with a private testing company. Again, just getting any old antigen or lateral flow test won’t be enough if it doesn’t come with a certificate for travel.

Some of these companies will conduct rapid tests on site at testing centres at the airport or in shopping centres or private health clinics.

However, many UK-based Covid testing companies will instead send you a home test to be carried out during a guided video call.

If the result is negative, the company will send a travel certificate that can be used for boarding.

While France has said it will not accept results from self-administered Covid tests, Italy has issued no such guidance: “a negative molecular or antigen covid test (not the NHS rapid test) taken in the 48 hours preceding arrival in Italy” is all that’s required, according to the website of the Italian embassy in London.

With that in mind, it appears that Italy will accept some home testing kits – though the kit must be bought from a provider who is able to walk you through the process remotely and issue you with a certified negative test result at the end.

Italy accepts both printed and digital certificates, so a result contained in an email is fine.

It’s important to note that although such a test result is valid for entry to Italy, it can’t be used to obtain the Italian ‘green pass’ health certificate now required to access most venues and services in the country, including hotels and public transport.

For a green pass that lasts for 48-72 hours (depending on the type of test taken), you will need to pay for a rapid or PCR test at a pharmacy or other test provider.

Since December 6th, it has also been a requirement in Italy to produce a ‘super green pass’ – available only to those vaccinated against or recovered from Covid – to access many leisure venues, including indoor seating at restaurants, cinemas, theatres, concerts and sports matches.

The ‘super green pass’ can not be obtained via a Covid test – however, proof of vaccination from health authorities in the UK, as well as the US, Canada, Israel, and Japan, is considered equivalent to both a ‘super green pass’ and a basic green pass, and should give holders access to all the same spaces.

In addition to producing a valid test result, travellers from the UK (and all other List D and E countries) also need to fill out an EU passenger locator form before departure and show proof of having been fully vaccinated by the NHS in order to enter Italy.

Unvaccinated travellers will need to quarantine for five days upon arriving in Italy, and take a rapid test at a pharmacy or other recognised provider in order to exit self-isolation on day five.

On return to the UK, passengers will need to take a rapid (or PCR) test within two days of their departure to be allowed back in the country.

Rapid tests are valid for this purpose and can be easily accessed at pharmacies or airport testing facilities in Italy. Self-test ‘fit to fly’ kits ordered before leaving the UK and taken on holiday are also valid, provided you take the test in the correct timeframe.

An air hostess waits to assist passengers going through a test rapid at Malpensa Airport in Milan on 3 April 2021. Piero Cruciatti / AFP

Covid-19 testing for travel from US to Italy

The US currently advises citizens against travel to Italy because of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Americans are not banned from visiting a country under a level 3 travel advisory notice, but are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, and to make sure that they are fully vaccinated if they make the trip.

As is the case with travellers from the UK, passengers from the US must take a rapid test from a provider who can provide a certified result for travel – but unlike UK passengers, they have a 72 hour window in which to take their test before arriving in Italy.

Testing centres are widespread in the US and you will normally have to give your email address or phone number (some won’t accept foreign numbers) in order to receive your results. The system may vary from state to state and among each testing centre.

Passengers coming from the US must also fill out the EU passenger locator form before departure.

In the case of US travellers, Italy accepts either CDC vaccine cards or proof of Covid recovery from an official healthcare provider. Passengers who can produce either of these things, along with a valid rapid test result, are exempt from the requirement to quarantine in Italy.

Those who arrive without either proof or vaccination or recovery from Covid will need to quarantine for five days upon arriving in Italy, and take a rapid test at a pharmacy or other recognised provider to exit self-isolation on day five.

Those returning to the USA need to be tested for Covid-19 no more than one calendar day before their flight. Most types of rapid tests, which can be easily and cheaply obtained at many pharmacies across Italy, are accepted, but they must meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria.