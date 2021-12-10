Italy to spend €3.8bn on limiting latest energy price hike

Ministers have earmarked another one billion euros towards keeping household bills down, bringing the total sum to be spent in the new year to 3.8 billion euros, reports Italian news agency Ansa.

The move follows predictions that gas bills would rise by 50 percent in January without government intervention.

Electricity bills would also rise by between 17 and 25 percent, economic think tank Nomisma said.

In October the government allocated three billion euros to limit a similar hike in energy prices in Italy, where rates are revised every quarter.

Despite this, the consumer price of electricity rose by 28.9 percent and gas by 14.4 percent.

Nomisma Energia President Davide Tabarelli told Ansa that energy costs in Italy were now “out of control”.