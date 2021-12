With a recent tightening of restrictions on the unvaccinated, Italy’s government is hoping that Christmas will be able to go ahead this year with as much resemblance to normality as possible – at least, for everyone who has had their jabs or recently recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 6th, those who are unvaccinated or have not recovered from Covid are banned from accessing a range of leisure facilities and venues, including indoor dining at restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and sports events; while proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test is required to access hotels and public transport.

The government hopes that these measures will contain the country’s rising infection rates and allow those spending Christmas in Italy to celebrate with relative freedom.

That means that, unlike last year’s locked down celebrations, this year Christmas in Italy is not likely to involve curfews, form-filling or limits on guest numbers.

But there are still some rules to be aware of, and they apply equally to visitors and residents. Here’s what restrictions are currently set to be in place in Italy this Christmas – with the caveat that things can change at short notice.

What are the rules on wearing masks in Italy?

One of the first things to be aware of if you’re travelling to Italy from abroad this winter is that rules on wearing masks apply in all public places and are strictly enforced, with fines of between 400-1,000 euros for non-compliance.

As most of Italy is currently classed as a low-risk ‘white’ zone, masks are a requirement in shops, restaurants, public transport and all other indoor public places, as well as any crowded outdoor areas – such as markets and main shopping streets.

In regions classed as ‘yellow’ zones, masks are required in all indoor and outdoor public places.

No specific type of mask is required under nationwide rules, though local authorities can – and often do – mandate additional, stricter rules. This can include an obligation to wear FFP2 or surgical-grade masks in certain environments or a requirement for masks to be worn in places other than those covered by national government decrees. Check the local government website for the Italian region you’re visiting to make sure you’re up to date on local restrictions.

What are Italy’s international travel rules?

Anyone travelling to Italy from a List C country can enter Italy freely without any testing or quarantine requirements, provided they have proof of vaccination that is at least 14 days old or proof of recovery from Covid, and have not been in a country with stricter entry requirements in the preceding two weeks. Negative antigen or PCR test results can also be used to enter Italy from a List C country without the requirement to quarantine.

All travellers from countries on the Italian government’s Lists D and E – regardless of vaccination status – require proof of a negative Covid test to avoid quarantine. The test must have been taken with 48 hours of arrival for those coming from the UK, Northern Ireland and the British Isles, or 72 hours for all other countries.

Those coming from List D and E countries must also be able to provide proof of vaccination, or self-isolate for five days and take a Covid test on day five to leave quarantine (for List D countries) or isolate for ten days and take a Covid test on day ten (for List E countries, from which travel for tourism purposes is not permitted).

Travellers from the US, Japan and Canada can supply official certification of recovery from Covid in the past six months in place of a vaccination certificate.

Find official information about the current rules on travel to Italy from any country here

Italy’s current international travel rules expire on December 15th. We will update this page with changes when the new rules are released.

What about travel within Italy?

Under Italy’s tiered Covid restrictions, movement within and between less-restricted ‘white’ and ‘yellow’ zones is currently unrestricted.

If a region is placed under more restricted ‘orange’ zone rules, movement will be limited to your comune, or municipality, and travel will only be allowed to other municipalities or regions for work or health reasons, or for “reasons of necessity”, such as to access services unavailable in your own area.

Based on current projections, Friuli Venezia Giulia looks likely to be the sole Italian region that risks being placed under orange zone restrictions by Christmas.

Regardless of which zone you’re in, a mask and a basic ‘green pass’ health certificate, available to those who are vaccinated against, recovered from, or have recently tested negative for Covid, is required on all forms of local and long-distance public transport.

No green pass is required for private transportation (including taxis). But unless everyone in a vehicle is cohabiting, masks must be worn, the front passenger seat must be kept empty, and there should be no more than two passengers per row behind the driver – even in the lowest-risk ‘white’ zone.

Who can celebrate together?

The government has not as of yet imposed a limit on the number of people who can gather in private homes to celebrate Christmas this year.

However, health experts have recommended taking precautions.

Speaking recently to Adnkronos, Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious diseases at Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, suggested separate tables for grandchildren and grandparents as a ‘safety cordon’ for the elderly and more frail, as well as maintaining distance and wearing masks “in moments of maximum celebration”.

The immunologist Mauro Minelli, who serves as South Italy director for the Foundation of Personalised Medicine, advised the elderly to avoid close and prolonged contact with anyone who has yet to receive a double dose of the vaccine.

“Indoor masks, well-ventilated rooms and a limited number of guests at the table would be common sense measures that can still help us,” he added.

No health certificate is required to eat outdoors in restaurants in Italy.

Are bars and restaurants open?

Bars and restaurants will remain open across white, yellow and orange zones, with restrictions in place.

A ‘super green pass’ health certificate, available only to those who are vaccinated against or recovered from Covid, is required to dine indoors at restaurants across all zones.

Vaccination cards or certificates from health authorities in the UK, as well as the US, Canada, Israel, and Japan are recognised as equivalent to the ‘super green pass’, as well as the basic green pass.

No health certificate of any kind is required to dine at restaurants outdoors or consume food and drink while standing at the bar.

What are the rules around shopping and Christmas markets?

Shopping is currently unrestricted in white and yellow zones, with no green pass required to enter any shop.

Limited green pass requirements are in place for orange zone areas: no pass is required Monday-Friday to enter non-essential stores in malls or shopping centres, but a ‘super green pass’ is required on weekends, as well as public holidays and the days directly preceding them.

There are no national rules currently in place for Christmas markets in Italy, but many towns and regions have imposed their own localised restrictions on markets and town centres.

Mayors of some larger Italian cities like Milan and Rome have introduced an outdoor mask requirement for certain parts of the city centre.

Some Christmas markets require a green pass to enter, while some are accessible without a pass. If you plan to visit a market, you should check beforehand what the requirements are.

Can I go skiiing over Christmas?

Ski slopes will remain open across white, yellow and orange zones, with just a few restrictions.

Facilities in white and yellow zones require users to show a basic green pass (that can be obtained via negative test result).

In the orange zone, customers must show a ‘super green pass’ (available only to the vaccinated or recovered from Covid) to gain access.

Local authorities can decide to impose stricter rules at short notice. Always check the latest restrictions in your province or town: find out how here.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian Health Ministry’s website (available in English).