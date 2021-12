Testing requirement for all arrivals

The Italian government on Tuesday night announced tightened travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries within the European Union (or Italy’s travel list C) meaning from Thursday December 16th all travellers will now need to show a negative test result regardless of their vaccination status, and unvaccinated arrivals must also undergo a five-day quarantine period and test for release.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they are travelling with parents or family members who can show proof of vaccination or recovery.

For those arriving from the UK and northern Ireland, the Italian health ministry’s ordinance stated that molecular (PCR) tests must now be taken within the 48 hour period before departure and rapid antigen (LFT) tests in the 24 hours before arrival, instead of 48 as was previously the case.

The rules for arrivals in Italy from the UK and northern Ireland otherwise remain unchanged under the new update, as the testing and quarantine rules just imposed on the EU were already in place for the UK.

For other non-EU countries on Italy’s travel list D, including the United States and Canada, the new ordinance effectively extends existing measures and there are no changes.

These rules will be in place until at least January 31st 2022. See more details here.

State of emergency extended

The Italian government on Tuesday also approved an extension to the nationwide state of emergency, which will now stay in place until March 31st, 2020.

Italy’s state of emergency, which was first introduced on January 31st 2020, gives greater powers to the national government and regions authorities, making it possible for laws to be passed quickly in response to the changing health situation.

Vaccine obligation extended to more workers

From Wednesday, all those working in Italy’s schools, police, military, or emergency services must be vaccinated against Covid-19, with sanctions for those who refuse.

After Italy made vaccinations mandatory for all healthcare workers in April, the requirement was extended to more key workers in a decree first announced on November 26th. The rule came into effect on December 15th. EXPLAINED: Who does Italy’s new Covid vaccine mandate apply to? The obligation applies to workers including health administrative staff, school teachers and administrative staff, military personnel, police and emergency services personnel. Anyone in these categories who refuses to get vaccinated will face sanctions, which can include suspension from work without pay. See more details here. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Vaccines for under-12s rolled out

Italian health authorities have begun vaccinating Italy’s 3.5 million children aged between five and 11 this week, with the first vaccines for this age group administered in the Lazio region around Rome on Wednesday.

Other regional health authorities are set to begin offering the jab to under-12s from Thursday December 16th, following the national medicine regulator’s authorisation of anti-Covid vaccines for this age group.

Immunisation of the 5-11 age group is not, however, aimed at obtaining the Covid-19 health certificate, or ‘green pass’, needed in order to access most of public life in Italy. The health ministry has confirmed that although green passes can be issued to children following vaccination, under-12s remain exempt from any requirement to show the pass.

Find more information about vaccines for children in Italy here.

Green pass rules tightened

The Italian government is expected to update the rules on the use of its ‘green pass’ health certificate this week, meaning anyone who tests positive for Covid will have their certificate suspended.