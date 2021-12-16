Italian expression of the day: ‘Me ne vado’

<p>(<em>Io</em>) <em>vado</em> - the first person singular of 'to go', <em>andare</em> - is one of the first phrases you'll learn as a foreigner studying Italian.</p><p>But after you've been listening to people speak the language for a while, you'll notice that the alternative formulation <em>me ne vado</em>, from <em>a</em><em>ndarsene</em>, also comes up regularly in conversation.</p><p>What is the difference between the basic <em>andare</em> and <em>andarsene</em>?</p><p>The most simple explanation is that <em>andare</em> is simply to go somewhere, while <em>andarsene</em> is specifically to go away from somewhere.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Stasera vado a vedere uno spettacolo al teatro.</em>This evening I’m going to see a play at the theatre.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>OK ragà, ora devo andarmene.</em>OK guys, I have to leave now.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><em>Andarsene</em> is a pronominal verb, which is just a verb with pronouns added on. In this case there are two additions: the reflexive pronouns <em>mi/ti/si/ci/vi</em>, followed by the pronoun <em>ne</em>.</p><p>While the reflexive pronoun in <em>andarsene </em>has to change (along with the conjugation of the verb itself) to agree with the sentence subject, the <em>ne</em> always stays the same. You can think of it as standing in for ‘from here/there’ or ‘of here/there’ – so <em>me ne vado</em> can mean ‘I’m getting out of here’ or ‘I’m leaving (from here)’.</p><p>You might have noticed that the reflexive pronoun in the phrase <em>me ne vado</em> isn’t <em>mi</em>, but <em>me</em>. That’s because when reflexive pronouns are directly followed by another pronoun in Italian, the ‘<em>i</em>’ changes to ‘<em>e</em>’; so here we have <em>me ne vado/te ne vai/se ne va/se ne vanno/ce ne andiamo/ve ne andate</em>.</p><p>Adding pronoun combinations like <em>se ne</em> to an Italian verb often adds a subtle emotional nuance, either positive or negative. So while (<em>io</em>) <em>vado</em> is neutral, <em>me ne vado</em> might have an abrupt or irritated quality (if, say, you’re storming out of the room after an argument) or an upbeat one (if you’re heading off to do something nice). It’s something you can only really infer from context and tone.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Se continuate a parlare così se ne andranno.</em>If you keep on talking like that they’re going to walk out.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Ce ne andiamo a fare una bella passeggiata?</em>Shall we head out for a nice walk?</p><p>If you want an alternative to <em>andarsene</em>, in most contexts you can use <em>andare via</em> to mean much the same thing.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Vattene!</em>Get out of here!</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Va’ via!</em>Beat it!</p><p><img class="" src="https://media0.giphy.com/media/ac7MA7r5IMYda/200.gif?cid=ecf05e47unwp2cdnxtagn6lslmk2hzpi1alpbcfe32t7rn8g&rid=200.gif&ct=g" alt="Go Away GIF" width="350" height="280" /></p><p>The main difference is that you can use <em>andarsene</em> in a sentence to describe either going away from somewhere <em>or</em> leaving to go to somewhere else or to do something else, whereas with <em>andare via</em> you’d generally only reference the place being left.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Dice che se ne andrà dalla Francia.</em>He says he’s leaving France.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Fra un mese vanno via da Londra.</em>In a month they’re leaving London.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Me ne sono andata a vedere un film.</em>I went to go see a film.</p><p>If you want to add emphasis, you can use <em>andarsene </em>and <em>andare via </em>in combination.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Appena abbiamo la possibilità, ce ne andremo via da qui.</em>As soon as we get the chance, we're busting out of here.</p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em>Se ne sono andati via</em> <em>insieme in macchina circa un'ora fa.</em>They drove off together about an hour ago.</p><p>And with that, <em>ce ne andiamo.</em></p><p><img class="" src="https://media1.giphy.com/media/3oEjHSNWEQN0DbSULu/giphy.gif?cid=ecf05e47gx5ygdz2aou1l6j6j4hrseqyqex6b7fzp2r0wcta&rid=giphy.gif&ct=g" alt="Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie GIF by Lionsgate Home Entertainment" width="344" height="344" /></p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
