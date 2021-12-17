FOR MEMBERS
Italian expression of the day: ‘Piove sul bagnato’
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
More news
FOR MEMBERS
Italian expression of the day: ‘Me ne vado’
FOR MEMBERS
Italian word of the day: ‘Intanto’
FOR MEMBERS
Italian word of the day: ‘Insabbiare’
FOR MEMBERS
Italian word of the day: ‘Schivare’
FOR MEMBERS
Italian word of the day: ‘Proposito’
FOR MEMBERS
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Love your word translations, as there are so many that are not common and yet so descriptive of the actions. Thank you for these great translations.\