Should I travel within Italy or abroad this festive season?

Lots of Italy’s foreign residents booked their trips weeks or months ago, hoping they’d finally be able to visit home after long absences. Others might be planning a hotel stay in another part of the country to mark New Year’s Eve in style after limited celebrations last time.

But with coronavirus cases soaring around Europe, festive events being cancelled in Italian cities, and governments bringing in new travel restrictions at short notice, many people are now reconsidering plans.

Explained: How Italy’s rules on travel from EU countries have changed

Some eight million people in Italy have cancelled travel plans over Christmas and New Year due to the rise of the Omicron variant, according to the results of a survey published on Tuesday – though around half of the Italian population still intend to travel over the festive period, with 24 percent having already booked their trips.

If you’re undecided about whether your plans can or should go ahead in the coming weeks, here’s a look at the factors to consider.

What’s the Covid situation like in Italy right now?

Italy’s infection rate has taken a turn for the worse recently, with the country last Friday recording 28,632 new Covid cases in 24 hours – the highest number seen in over a year

Four more regions were declared ‘yellow’ zones on Monday as they exceeded thresholds for Covid hospitalisation and ICU occupancy rates.

As of Tuesday there are 987 Covid patients in intensive care in Italy, after an increase of 73 on Monday. The current number of people in ordinary hospital wards with Covid is 8,101, a rise of 375 on Monday.

Italian government ministers and health advisors remain cautious in their approach to handling the pandemic, and are generally urging people to keep gatherings small and travel within the country in order to slow the spread of infections.

EXPLAINED: How Italy’s new travel rules apply to children

“The spread of the Omicron variant obliges us to be extremely cautious in managing the coming months,”. Prime Minister Mario Draghi reiterated on Tuesday,

Franco Locatelli, head of the government’s CTS health advisory panel and president of the High Health Institute (ISS) said: “Although the Italian epidemiological situation remains the most favourable in Europe, we are certainly not free from the increased viral circulation that is being observed around the continent.”

“We must do everything possible to mitigate the risk of increasing the numbers of infected people, as well as those hospitalised or in intensive care,” he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper on Monday.