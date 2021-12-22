Brexit LATEST: Time running out for UK-Italy driving licence agreement

There's just over a week left until UK driving licences are no longer valid in Italy. As the deadline draws ever closer for Italy and the UK to make a post-Brexit agreement to allow Brits living in Italy to exchange their permits, the UK government says that talks are still continuing.
Member comments
Again there is confusion in this article between “UK” licences and “British” licences. There is no “British” licence, per se, but licences issued by the Crown Dependencies could be generically described as British. Do the negotiations foresee recognition and reciprocal change of Jersey, Guernsey and IOM licences, as well as UK licences?