Italy has met targets for next EU recovery funds, Draghi says

AFP
[email protected]
Economy

Share this article
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaves after a press conference
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaves after a press conference . Photo: Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Italy has ticked all the necessary boxes to receive the next instalment of EU recovery funds from Brussels, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Rome “has achieved all 51 targets” needed to qualify for the next tranche of nearly 200 billion euros ($177 billion) allocated to Italy as part of the EU’s post-virus fund, he said at a press conference.

Brussels has demanded reforms in return for the grants and loans.

Draghi, who has been driving such reforms through parliament in record time, said Rome intended to “radically reform the economy and stimulate productivity, simplify bureaucracy and encourage innovation”.

Rome received its first check in August for 24.9 billion euros from the European Commission — 13 percent of the total funds expected from Brussels over six years.

Reforms demanded by the European Commission and adopted by Italy include an overhaul of the justice system, one of the least efficient in Europe, and a reform aimed at regularizing real estate.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

PROPERTY: House prices continue to rise in Italy amid pandemic

PROPERTY: House prices continue to rise in Italy amid pandemic

Why has Italy been named ‘country of the year’ for 2021′?
FOR MEMBERS

Why has Italy been named ‘country of the year’ for 2021′?

General strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Thursday

General strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Thursday

Italy prepares to host G20 summit in Rome as climate crisis tops agenda

Italy prepares to host G20 summit in Rome as climate crisis tops agenda

‘A million more unemployed’: Fears as Italy’s Covid freeze on layoffs set to end

Financial help: Italy plans new ‘universal single allowance’ for families from July

Italy’s economic prospects improve as virus numbers fall further

Italy’s bars and restaurants reopen for indoor service on Tuesday

Privacy