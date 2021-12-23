EXPLAINED: What will change under Italy’s new Covid decree?

**Please see the latest update on this story here**

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held meetings earlier on Thursday with members of the government’s panel of scientific experts to discuss new public health measures, with final decisions to be made at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government cabinet, beginning at 5pm.

Very little about the planned changes has been confirmed by the government so far, and it is not yet known when any changes may come into effect.

A new decree is expected to focus mainly on tightening the rules on wearing masks and using Italy’s ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate, and also on extending the country’s current vaccine mandate to more groups, with Draghi stressing on Wednesday that “vaccines remain the best weapon we have against the virus”.

The move comes as Italy recorded its highest-ever daily coronavirus infection rate, with over 44,000 cases reported by the health ministry on Thursday.

Following Draghi’s meetings with scientific experts on Wednesday, news agency Ansa and other Italian media outlets cited government sources as saying the following changes were under consideration:

Gatherings and parties

No public outdoor events – The government is thought to be considering a temporary ban on outdoor gatherings and events during the festive season, after many local authorities independently chose to cancel Christmas markets and New Year’s Eve events in towns and cities across the country. It is not yet known when this rule could take effect.

New Year’s Eve testing requirement – to access parties, nightclubs and other public events on New Year’s Eve, experts have reportedly recommended that anyone who has not yet had a booster dose of a vaccine should have to show a negative test result as well as proof of completing the initial vaccination cycle.

Green pass

Temporary extension of green pass rules in bars – the government is reportedly considering an extension of the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass requirement to bars and restaurants over the festive period, including for bar service. Currently, ordering and consuming food and drinks at the bar is allowed without any green pass restrictions.

Green pass validity cut to six months – Italy’s health certificate is currently valid for nine months after the second or third jab, but this period may be cut to six months from February 1st.

Masks

Outdoor mask requirement – The long-discussing return of rules stating that masks must be worn in all public spaces, including outdoors, looks likely to be included in the new decree according to Ansa, potentially including in low-risk ‘white’ zones.

FFP2 mask requirement – FFP2 face masks, which are more efficient than standard face masks, could become a requirement at cinemas and sporting events, as well as on public transport. The government is also looking at capping prices for FFP2 masks sold in Italy.

Vaccines

Booster jabs after four months – The health ministry has reportedly requested a further cut to the period between completion of the initial vaccination cycle and administration of a third or booster dose, from five to four months. This change would require authorisation from the national medicines regulator, AIFA.

– The health ministry has reportedly requested a further cut to the period between completion of the initial vaccination cycle and administration of a third or booster dose, from five to four months. This change would require authorisation from the national medicines regulator, AIFA. Vaccine mandate extension – the government discussed expanding the current vaccination requirement to more, or potentially all, state employees but this change is has reportedly not been included in the upcoming decree, according too Italian media reports on Thursday. The obligation was extended to teachers, police and emergency services workers on December 15th and has applied to all healthcare workers since April.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the only possible change Draghi ruled out was an extension of the school holidays after the Christmas and New Year period.

The new decree is expected to cover domestic restrictions only, and there is no indication so far that there will be any changes to Italy’s rules on international travel.

See the latest news and updates from The Local on Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures and travel restrictions.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian Health Ministry’s website (available in English).