Italy extends UK driving licence use to end-2022

Brexit

A general view taken from a bridge shows a few cars driving through a deserted highway leading to Rome's Fiumicino international airport 
Most other EU countries have already announced reciprocal agreements with the UK, allowing driving licences to be exchanged without the need for a test, but there's still no arrangement confirmed with Italy. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP
There's some good news for British residents of Italy who haven't converted their UK licence to an Italian one as Italy has confirmed that UK licences issued before January 1st, 2021 can now be used in Italy until the end of 2022.

Discussions on a potential long-term agreement between the UK and Italy are still ongoing, but the news from the British Embassy in Rome of a 12-month extension does at least provide UK licence holders with some further breathing space.

Most other EU countries have already announced reciprocal agreements with the UK, allowing driving licences to be exchanged without the need for a test, but there’s still no arrangement confirmed with Italy.

A UK government spokesperson told The Local on Wednesday that negotiations were continuing with the Italian government on the right to obtain an Italian licence without the need to re-sit a driving test.

Since Britain left the EU at the end of 2020, UK licence holders in the country were granted a 12-month grace period in which they could continue to use their British licence in Italy, which, before the extension, had been due to end on December 31st, 2021.

Residents in Italy with UK licences had initially been warned they may need to take an Italian driving test immediately.

After December 31st, 2022, and if no long-term reciprocal agreement is reached, residents in Italy will still have to take a test to exchange their UK licence for an Italian patente di guida (driving licence). 

Reciprocal driving licence agreements are in place between Italy and around 20 non-EU countries, including Switzerland, Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey (full list here), which allow holders of these licences to swap their permits without a test

We will continue to post updates on this issue as soon as we get them. Find our latest Brexit-related news updates for UK nationals in Italy here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

