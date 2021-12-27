Calendar: When do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change?

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to surge in Italy and across Europe, the Italian government has approved tighter restrictions amid at controlling the spread under a new decree announced on Thursday, December 23rd,.

The decree has brought back the obligation to wear masks outdoors, temporarily banned public events, and will also shorten the validity of Italy’s ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate. READ ALSO: Covid-19: Italy makes outdoor mask wearing compulsory But there was some initial confusion about the changes, as the government did not immediately state when the rule changes would come into force or how long they would remain in place for. The start and end dates, along with many other details of the new measures, were confirmed in the government’s final decree text published on Friday, December 24th (see the full text here in Italian) or by officials in the following days. Some of the changes are already effective as of Saturday, December 25th, while others are set to come in during January and February.

When does the new decree come into force?

The decree itself became law on Saturday, December 25th and remains valid until at least March 31st – the current deadline for Italy’s state of emergency.

However, some of the measures it contains are in force for a shorter period – either until the end of January, or just for the remainder of the festive period. Others begin in January or February and remain valid until the end of March.

Here’s a look at when each rule change comes into force, and for how long.

From December 25th:

Most of the new rules came in from Christmas Day – though not all will remain in place for long.

Firstly, restrictions on public events were put in place over the festive period only, until New Year.

Outdoor public events and parties are banned during the festive season, from December 25th to December 31st, after many local authorities had already chosen to cancel Christmas and New Year’s Eve events in towns and cities across the country.

Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

From the 25th, the government’s decree also closed down nightclubs, including “dance halls, discos and similar venues” under rules in place until January 31st.

The decree also extends the ‘green pass’ requirement to bars and restaurants, including for counter service. Effective from December 25th until March 31st, the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass requirement applies to all customers.

Until now, ordering and consuming food and drinks at the bar has been allowed without any ‘green pass’ restrictions. The changes mean proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is now required even to drink coffee while standing at the counter.

Tighter rules on wearing masks came in from the same date.

After discussions for many weeks, Italy has brought back a requirement to wear face masks in all outdoor public spaces, even in the lowest risk ‘white’ zones. The rule change is in force from December 25th until at least 31st.

FFP2 masks are now required in certain venues including cinemas, theatres, sporting events and on “all means of transport”, the decree states, until March 31st.

From December 30th:

Tighter restrictions will be placed on visitors to residential healthcare, elderly care and hospice facilities, who from that date must show a reinforced green pass proving vaccination or recovery plus a negative test result or proof of having had a booster shot.

From January 10th:

The reinforced or ‘super’ green pass requirement will be extended to the following venues from this date:

Indoor swimming pools, wellness centres, gyms and team sports facilities;

spas except for “essential rehabilitation or therapeutic treatments”;

museums and exhibitions;

theme parks;

indoor cultural, social and recreational centres (excluding educational centres for children);

games rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

From January 10th, booster doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines will be made available four months after the last dose, instead of five is as currently the case, Italy’s pandemic emergency commissioner confirmed on Monday.

From February 1st:

The validity of the ‘green pass’ health certificate based on vaccination is to be cut from nine months to six from this date.

This means the pass will be valid from six months after the date of your last vaccination. The pass should be renewed for another six months after a booster dose.

