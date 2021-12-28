Travel: Italy introduces random Covid testing for all arrivals

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Covid-19 rulesCovid-19 testsTravel news

Share this article
Random Covid testing is in place for anyone entering Italy.
Random Covid testing is in place for anyone entering Italy. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

The Italian authorities have approved spot testing for anyone entering the country for tourism, work or any other reason in its latest raft of new anti-Covid public health measures.

Italy has tightened its Covid-19 controls at ports, airports, stations and borders with random antigenic or molecular tests for anyone entering Italy.

The decision came as part of a new decree to curb the soaring infections fuelled by the Omicron variant, announced by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, with the final text published on Friday, December 24th.

“In order to contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the Offices of Maritime, Air and Border Health and of Health Assistance to Aircrew of the Ministry of Health will carry out antigenic or molecular tests of travellers entering the national territory, also on a random basis, at airports, maritime and land terminals,” reads the decree.

EXPLAINED: What changes under Italy’s new Covid decree?

If a person is swabbed when entering the national territory and tests positive, they will be placed in temporary isolation for a period of ten days.

Travellers who have tested positive and who have no suitable accommodation can be required to stay in a ‘Covid hotel’ at their own expense and where they can be monitored by local health authorities, according to article 11 of the final decree text.

The Italian government has earmarked over €3.5 million to finance the move throughout 2022.

As well as random testing for all arrivals to Italy, the decree has brought back the obligation to wear masks outdoors, temporarily banned public events and will also shorten the validity of Italy’s ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate.

READ ALSO:

Some changes were effective immediately as of Saturday, December 25th and other rule changes are set to come in during January and February.

Authorities have announced other possible changes in response to the spiking Omicron variant in Italy, such as reviewing the seven-day Covid quarantine rules for those who are fully vaccinated.

This came amid predictions the country could soon see 100,000 new cases a day.

Italy marked a record 44,595 coronavirus infections in 24 hours last week, the highest daily number of infections seen in the country since the start of the pandemic.

While the figures are still high, the daily increase has since subsided with some 30,810 new cases recorded on Monday, according to the latest official data.

See the latest news and updates from The Local on Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures and travel restrictions.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Covid-19: Italy to review quarantine rules as Omicron cases soar

Covid-19: Italy to review quarantine rules as Omicron cases soar

Italy to give Covid vaccine boosters four months after last dose

Italy to give Covid vaccine boosters four months after last dose

Calendar: When do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change?

Calendar: When do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change?

Covid-19: Italy makes outdoor mask wearing compulsory

Covid-19: Italy makes outdoor mask wearing compulsory

Italy tightens Covid rules to stop Omicron spread

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes under Italy’s new Covid decree?

Italy set to announce new Covid restrictions to fight surge in cases

FOR MEMBERS

Is Italy planning to bring in new Covid restrictions over Christmas?

Privacy