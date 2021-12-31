The news stories that defined Italy in 2021

From a new government to a successful vaccination campaign, Italy has seen some huge changes this year.

We might still be living through the pandemic, but 2021 was an outstanding year for Italy. Sweeping successes in music, football and the Olympics thrust Italy into the global spotlight, while the new government led by Mario Draghi pledged once-in-a-lifetime economic reforms that could improve life in the country for many.

READ ALSO: Ten of the ‘new’ Italian words and phrases that defined 2021

The Local’s news coverage has also focused on issues affecting the everyday lives of Italy’s foreign residents, from the ever-changing international travel restrictions and the fallout from Brexit to bureaucratic obstacles when accessing Covid-19 vaccines.

Here’s a look back on just some of the stories that defined 2021 for us.

Mario Draghi became Italian prime minister

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was formally sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister in February following a month of political crisis and instability in the country.

Draghi was asked to form a new government by President Sergio Mattarella after former PM Giuseppe Conte’s centre-left coalition collapsed.

The 73-year-old was previously dubbed ‘Super Mario’ for doing “whatever it takes” to save the eurozone, and he has now been tasked with ensuring Italy spends its EU recovery funds wisely as well as steering the country through the ongoing health emergency and associated economic fallout.

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/LaPresse via ZUMA Press | Roberto Monaldo

Draghi has largely proven to be a popular figure in Italy, with his broad coalition government – often called the “government of unity” – drawing support from across the political spectrum. He was even cited as the main reason The Economist recently named Italy ‘ country of the year ‘ for 2021.

Draghi is now tipped to become Italy’s next president in 2022, with Mattarella retiring in February. But whether or not that will happen – and where such a move would leave Italy, and its government – is anyone’s guess for the moment.

Almost 90 percent of Italy’s population got vaccinated

Just over a year after Italy administered its first doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines on December 27th, 2020, the country has now reached one of the highest vaccination coverage rates in Europe.

More than 89 percent of the population aged over 12 has now had at least one dose, with 85 percent having completed the initial vaccination cycle, health ministry figures show.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. Many people, particularly Italy’s foreign residents, had (and continue to have) problems getting a vaccination appointment without the required pieces of paperwork.

READ ALSO: Where to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in your region of Italy

Overall though, Italy’s vaccination campaign was credited during summer and autumn with keeping infection and hospitalisation rates relatively low, and allowing people in the country to return to some semblance of normality – for a while.

Italy has now accelerated the booster campaign and begun offering the jab to under 12s in efforts to keep immunity levels high, as the more infectious Omicron variant drives a record surge in infections at the end of 2021.

Italy’s Covid health certificate looks likely to be part of Italian life for some time yet. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Italy gave homeowners €9bn towards renovation work

2021 has been dominated by headlines of Italy’s so-called ‘superbonus‘, a tax deduction of up to 110% on the expenses related to making energy upgrades and reducing seismic risk.

The scheme was part of the government’s Decreto Rilancio (Relaunch Decree), introduced as an emergency response to the economic impact of Covid-19.

It’s been incredibly popular throughout the year, so much so that demand has led to setbacks in renovation timescales. A lack of building companies and complex bureaucracy has left many homeowners in a queue or forced some to abandon their plans altogether.

Property: Do you have to be Italian to claim Italy’s building bonuses?

But many homeowners have in fact successfully accessed the bonus, with the government approving over €9 billion of investments by November.

As it’s set to be extended into 2022, more homeowners still have the chance to access government aid to finance their renovation works.

Italy marked its first day of remembrance for victims of Covid-19

Italy chose March 18th for its first remembrance day for those who died during the pandemic, as it was on this day in 2020 when the army intervened to carry away dozens of coffins from Bergamo’s overwhelmed crematorium.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to the more than 103,000 people in Italy who had died of Covid-19 by that point.

Italy’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at over 137,000.