UK government relaxes Covid testing rules for arrivals from Europe

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Travel news

Share this article
UK government relaxes Covid testing rules for arrivals from Europe
Photo: John Thys/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

People travelling to England will face a less strict Covid testing regime from Friday, the British government has announced.

British transport minister Grant Shapps announced that the new rules, which for the time being only concern arrivals into England, will come into force at 4am on Friday, January 7th.

Fully-vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a pre-departure test if travelling to England.

The complicated and expensive ‘Day 2’ testing system remains in place, requiring a pre-booked test to be done within two days of arrival in the UK. 

READ ALSO How to book that Day 2 test for the UK

However this too is set to be relaxed, with fully vaccinated arrivals no longer needing to isolate until their test results arrive.

Travellers can also book the less expensive antigen (lateral flow) test, rather than a PCR test if they arrive after 4am on Sunday, January 9th.

France maintains its near-total ban on travel to or from the UK – although a French government spokesman said on Wednesday that this could be lifted soon – while several other countries have stringent measures in place for arrivals from the UK. 

The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have yet to release details on whether they will follow suit. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

TRAVEL: Italy introduces random Covid testing for arrivals

TRAVEL: Italy introduces random Covid testing for arrivals

Should I travel within Italy or abroad this festive season?
FOR MEMBERS

Should I travel within Italy or abroad this festive season?

Explained: How Italy’s rules on travel from EU countries have changed

Explained: How Italy’s rules on travel from EU countries have changed

General strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Thursday

General strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Thursday

TRAVEL: Italy brings back Covid testing requirement for all EU arrivals

TRAVEL: Italy brings back Covid testing requirement for all EU arrivals

‘Fit to fly’: Are Covid lateral flow tests valid for travel to Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

‘Fit to fly’: Are Covid lateral flow tests valid for travel to Italy?

Travellers from Europe to US face tougher Covid test restrictions

Travellers from Europe to US face tougher Covid test restrictions

More news

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

TRAVEL: Italy introduces random Covid testing for arrivals

TRAVEL: Italy introduces random Covid testing for arrivals

Should I travel within Italy or abroad this festive season?
FOR MEMBERS

Should I travel within Italy or abroad this festive season?

Explained: How Italy’s rules on travel from EU countries have changed

Explained: How Italy’s rules on travel from EU countries have changed

General strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Thursday

TRAVEL: Italy brings back Covid testing requirement for all EU arrivals

FOR MEMBERS

‘Fit to fly’: Are Covid lateral flow tests valid for travel to Italy?

Travellers from Europe to US face tougher Covid test restrictions

Privacy