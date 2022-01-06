KEY POINTS: How will Italy enforce its vaccine mandate for over-50s?

Who’s subject to the mandate?

Everyone currently aged 50 and over in Italy, as well as anyone due to turn 50 by June 15, 2022, is now required to get a Covid vaccine.

According to multiple Italian news outlets (the decree itself still has yet to be published), the text is explicit that the rules apply to all those resident in Italy – not just Italian citizens.

Why is Italy targeting the over-50s?

The latest records from the national statistics agency Istat show that 28 million people in Italy out of a total of 59 million residents – almost half the population – are over the age of 50.

Whilst Italy has one of highest Covid vaccination rates in Europe (74 percent are fully jabbed) it’s estimated that around 2.3 million people aged over 50 in the country have still not had a single dose.

There have also been plenty of reports in Italian media of how unvaccinated Covid patients are ending up in hospital intensive care wards.

In recent days the country has seen record highs in its Covid infection rates, with 189,000 new cases recorded on Wednesday alone. Pressure on hospitals is mounting, and the majority of those hospitalised due to Covid are unvaccinated and over 50.

By introducing the mandate, the government hopes to avoid overwhelming healthcare facilities and keep the country open as people return from their Christmas holidays and schools start up again.

“We are working in particular on the age groups that are most at risk of being hospitalised, to reduce pressure on hospital to save lives,” said prime minister Mario Draghi at the cabinet meeting where the measure was adopted.

When does the rule take effect?

Those who fall into the age bracket are required to get vaccinated immediately – or rather, from the day after the decree’s publication in the Official Gazette, which is anticipated in the next couple of days.

To allow people time to book an appointment, sanctions won’t apply until February 1st.

From February 15th, workers aged 50 and over will need to produce a ‘super green pass’, which shows the bearer is vaccinated against or recently recovered from Covid, to enter their workplace.

Are there any exemptions?

Cases where the Covid vaccine would pose an “established danger to health, in relation to specific documented clinical conditions, certified by a doctor” are exempted from the requirement to get vaccinated.

In addition, any over-50s who can prove they have recovered from Covid in the past six months will be able to go to work using their ‘super green pass’ without having had the vaccine. Once that six month period is up, however, employees will require a vaccine to have their green pass extended so they can continue going to work.

What are the penalties for refusing to get vaccinated?

Employees over 50 caught in their workplace without the super green pass are subject to fines of between 600 and 1500 euros.

Those barred from entering the workplace because they don’t have a pass can’t be fired, but will be marked as absent without leave and will have their pay frozen until they can produce the pass and resume their employment.

Aside from these worker-specific penalties, the decree states that anyone living in Italy over the age of 50 who is found to be unvaccinated by February 1st can be fined 100 euros. The decree doesn’t currently appear to specify whether this would be a one-time or recurring fine.

How are the authorities going to check?

As far as workplaces are concerned, it’s the responsibility of employers to ensure their staff are complying with Covid restrictions.

Employers that fail to do so face fines of between 400 and 1,000 euros. All workplaces are subject to periodic checks by police to determine whether the rules are being enforced.

As for 100 euro fines for unvaccinated residents over the age of 50 – it’s unclear at this stage exactly how this will work in practice.

Currently Italian police are authorised to conduct random spot checks on public transport to check that all users are in possession of a basic ‘green pass’ (showing the holder is vaccinated, recovered, or recently tested negative for Covid), and may issue fines to those without a pass; it’s possible a similar protocol may be introduced for vaccine checks, based on possession of the ‘super green pass’.