MAP: Which Covid risk zone is each Italian region in from Monday?

The northern Italian region of Valle d’Aosta will become the first and only region to turn ‘orange’ starting from Monday, January 17th, according to the latest ordinance signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday evening.

The region of Campania, around Naples, has been moved from low-risk ‘white’ to the moderate risk ‘yellow’ zone.

There was no change for the regions of Piedmont, Calabria, Liguria and Sicily, all of which were widely expected to be declared orange zones but didn’t meet the threshold for losing their ‘yellow’ zone status this week.

However, the latest weekly health data report published by the health ministry and Italy’s Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Friday showed “an acute epidemic situation” in Italy “with a weekly incidence that has reached almost 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”.

“The epidemic is at a delicate stage and a persistent increase in the number of cases and hospitalisations has been observed for several weeks now,” the report added.

The map below shows Italy’s colour zones, effective from Monday, January 17th.

A region can be declared an ‘orange’ zone if it records a Covid incidence rate of 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, combined with 20 percent ICU and 30 percent general ward Covid patient occupancy.

The weekly report on Friday showed that Piedmont had recorded a general bed occupancy rate of 28.4 percent and an ICU bed occupation rate of 23.2 percent.

The Region of Sicily noted an ordinary bed occupancy rate of 33.4 percent and an ICU bed occupation rate of 19.4 percent.

Liguria noted a general admissions rate of 37.3 percent and an ICU bed occupancy rate of 17.7 percent.

The data were noted in a separate government ordinance signed by Roberto Speranza, titled, ‘Further urgent measures to contain and manage the epidemiological emergency caused by Covid-19 in the Regions of Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano’.

Calabria was not mentioned in this list, but according to the latest (January 16th) figures from Agenas, Italy’s National Agency for Health Services, this region has now reached 19 percent occupancy for ICU beds and 40 percent for ordinary wards.

Meanwhile, the Campania region will move into a ‘yellow’ zone from Monday as it recorded a 25.8 percent rate for general admissions and 10.6 percent for its intensive care occupancy.

It has therefore met the criteria for this tier: to enter a ‘yellow’ zone, any region above the threshold of 10 percent ICU and 15 percent general ward Covid patient occupancy and with a new weekly incident rate of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants should automatically be moved into this tier.

For now, the regions of Puglia, Basilicata, Molise, Sardinia and Umbria remain in the lowest-risk ‘white’ zone.

Italy’s health ministry examines the latest figures each week and decides which restrictions should be applied to a region or autonomous province from the following Monday.

The government has discretionary powers to move a region into a new zone even if the thresholds aren’t exceeded. Likewise, an area could remain in a lower restricted zone when they have – the figures serve only as a guide for authorities.

If a region becomes an orange zone, little changes for vaccinated people; most venues and activities will remain open and accessible to those with Italy’s ‘super green pass’ health certificate that shows the bearer is vaccinated against or recovered from Covid.

As of January 10th, the vaccine pass is required to access all public transport and most leisure venues across the country, including hotels and restaurants.