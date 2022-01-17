At a glance: What Covid-19 rules are now in place in Italy?

Italy’s Covid-19 health measures have been changing rapidly in recent weeks, with the government signing a series of decrees bringing in new containment measures as case numbers soared at the end of December and beginning of January.

While some of the recently.announced rules came into force with immediate effect, others were delayed and there has been considerable confusion about when some measures come into force.

Here’s an overview of the most important rules you need to know about in Italy which are in effect now.

Masks

Italy has brought back a requirement to wear masks in all outdoor as well as indoor public places under rules which stay in place until at least January 31st.

In some places, it is compulsory to wear more protective FFP2 masks; including in cinemas, theatres, live music or entertainment venues, stadiums and sports halls.

These higher-grade masks must also be worn on board public transport of all types: on planes, trains, ferries, buses, trams, coaches and the metro.

Police can issue fines of between 400-1,000 euros to those who refuse to comply with the rules on wearing masks.

Vaccination requirement

Since January 10th, proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19 has been required to access most venues and services across Italy as the government pushes to increase immunisation rates further and encourage people to get booster shots.

Italy has also made jabs mandatory for all over-50s who are resident in the country, with those who refuse to get vaccinated to face fines from February 1st. Some groups of workers including police and healthcare staff are also subject to a vaccination mandate.

Restaurants, hotels, ski resorts and public transport services, as well as museums, galleries, cinemas and sports stadiums now all require a ‘super green pass’, which takes the form of a QR code that can be scanned and checked by public sector and service industry workers, who can face police fines for failing to enforce the rules along with any customers found not to have a valid pass in the event of a police check.

EXPLAINED: How do Italy’s Covid vaccination rules apply to visitors?

The vaccine pass requirement applies to everyone in the country, including visitors, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to get hold of an Italian ‘green pass’, as the country’s Covid-19 health certificate is known.

Italy recognises proof of vaccination with all European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved Covid vaccines and three additional vaccines as equivalent to Italy’s ‘reinforced’ green pass, or vaccine pass.

People show their green passes outside a museum in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Be aware that Italy will cut the validity of green passes based on vaccination from nine to six months on February 1st. It is not yet known if the same validity limit will be applied to foreign vaccination certificates.

Find out more about how Italy’s vaccination rules apply to visitors here.

If you live in Italy, find information about getting your booster shot here.

Business closures

Nightclubs and other dance venue were shut down across Italy at the end of December until at least January 31st.

There are no indications that the government is planning to close any other type of business or service – though access to everything but essential shops (such as supermarkets and grocery stores) and healthcare services is set to be restricted to those with a health pass from February.

In addition to the national rules, if a local authority declares a ‘red’ zone in a town or province, further businesses may also be shut down temporarily in that area.

Risk zones

Most of Italy is a yellow or white zone as of Monday January 17th, with one orange zone.

Since November 2020, Italy has had a coloured ‘zone’ system in place which classified the country’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces according to their health situation: from white (lowest risk), to yellow, orange, and red (highest risk).

MAP: Which Covid risk zone is each Italian region in from Monday?

The system was initially used to place tighter restrictions on movement in areas where the risk of contagion and pressure on hospitals was deemed dangerously high.

People wearing FFP2 masks walk in central Milan. Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP

But recent rule changes and Italy’s increasing reliance on the use of vaccine passes mean the zone system now has very little impact on restrictions.

The rules in white and yellow zones are now the same, while measures only change in an orange zone for people who are unvaccinated.

Only if a red zone is declared would travel restrictions and business closures come into effect.

The government is currently discussing whether to change the parameters or scrap the zone system altogether in the next few weeks.

Schools

Schools reopened as planned on January 10th in Italy despite high coronavirus infection rates across the country.

The Italian government at the beginning of January issued new Covid restrictions aimed at limiting contagion among schoolchildren while keeping remote learning as a last resort.

In nurseries and kindergartens, a single case of Covid can result in the institute being required to shut down for 10 days.

In primary schools, a single case does not trigger an immediate shutdown, but requires rapid antigen testing for every class member on day zero and again five days after the case was first detected. Classes with two or more positive cases will revert to remote learning for 10 days.

In secondary schools, 10 days of remote learning for the entire class is triggered only where there are three or more positive cases.

See full details of the Italian Covid-19 measures in schools here.

Quarantine rules

Italy recently revised the rules on quarantine for people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The rule change applies on to those who are vaccinated, and means quarantine is no longer required for contacts if they have had a booster dose, or were fully vaccinated or recovered within the last four months (120 days).

They will instead be required to wear a more protective FFP2 mask at all times in public for 10 days and, if they have symptoms, take a test within five days of contact with the positive person.

See full details of Italy’s quarantine rules here.

Travel to and within Italy

Travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is currently allowed from all countries except those on Italy’s restricted ‘List E’. Arrivals from countries on this list must be able to show they have an urgent reason for travel, such as work, health or returning home.

All passengers from these and other countries, including those within the European Union, are currently required to show proof of vaccination and a negative test result when entering Italy.

Find all the details about the rules on travel to Italy from your country on the government’s ‘Viaggiare Sicuri’ (travel safe) website.

READ ALSO: ‘Fit to fly’: Are Covid lateral flow tests valid for travel to Italy?

In addition to these rules, Italy also carries out random swab testing on arrivals – and a positive test result means a ten-day period in isolation.

Within Italy, there are no restrictions on travel and movement between regions under current rules set by the national government, though local authorities can impose their own measures at any time.

If a region or province is declared a ‘red’ zone, travel restrictions would be in force for everyone in that area, with a ban on travel even within the town or municipality except for work, health or other urgent reasons.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For more information about how the rules may apply to you, see the Italian health ministry’s website or consult the Italian embassy in your country.