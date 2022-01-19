Italian hotel bars US actor Malkovich for expired Covid vaccine pass

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Covid-19 green passCovid-19 rules

Share this article
A Venice hotel reportedly turned US actor John Malkovich away due to Italy's rules on proof of vaccination.
A Venice hotel reportedly turned US actor John Malkovich away due to Italy's rules on proof of vaccination. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

US actor John Malkovich was turned away from a luxury hotel in Venice last week after failing to present valid proof of Covid-19 vaccination, Italian media reports.

Local newspaper Il Gazzettino reported that the theatre and film actor, star of “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Being John Malkovich”, was in Venice for two days of filming for US television series “Ripley”.

Because his vaccination card had expired, Malkovich was denied entry to his luxury suite at the Hotel Danieli overlooking the Grand Canal, the paper wrote.

After failing to produce valid proof of vaccination in order to enter the hotel, Malkovich was instead housed in private lodgings, reads the newspaper report.

Italy’s vaccine pass, also known as the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super green pass’ – or an equivalent document – is now required to access most venues and services in the country.

READ ALSO: At a glance: What Covid-19 rules are now in place in Italy?

Under Italian law, only those who show proof of full vaccination or recovery from Covid can access public spaces like hotels, restaurants, bars and other venues, as well as public transport.

The Hotel Danieli in Venice. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

The requirement to show the Covid health pass to access most of Italian public life applies equally to travellers visiting from abroad who don’t have the Italian health certificate.

But in its place, Italy’s government has recognised proof of vaccination with all European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved Covid vaccines and three additional vaccines as equivalent to Italy’s reinforced green pass since September 23rd.

It doesn’t matter where the vaccine was administered, as long as the person visiting Italy has been immunised by one of the vaccines on the approved list.

READ ALSO:

Proof of vaccination is currently recognised as valid in Italy for nine months since the date of the last dose – whether that is a second or third shot.

From February 1st, this period will be cut to six months after the last vaccination dose.

While Italian authorities have not explicitly stated that foreign vaccination certificates are valid for the same period in Italy, this appears very likely to be the case, as all similar rules apply equally to anyone in the country. The Local is seeking confirmation.

The Italian government has made many changes to the use of its green pass in recent weeks in a bid to slow down soaring infections in the country, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

After recently issuing several new decrees, the authorities are drawing up another this week which will extend the Covid-19 health pass again to become a requirement for entry to most shops, as well as the places already covered by the rules.

Share this article

More news

Italy set to make Covid green pass mandatory for entry to ‘non-essential’ shops

Italy set to make Covid green pass mandatory for entry to ‘non-essential’ shops

At a glance: What Covid-19 rules are now in place in Italy?

At a glance: What Covid-19 rules are now in place in Italy?

Italy to ‘reconsider’ tiered system of Covid risk zones

Italy to ‘reconsider’ tiered system of Covid risk zones

Don’t discriminate against the unvaccinated, rights group asks Italy

Don’t discriminate against the unvaccinated, rights group asks Italy

FOR MEMBERS

MAP: Which Covid risk zone is each Italian region in from Monday?

Italy’s Omicron wave ‘to peak in 5-10 days’ as contagion rate slows

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: How do Italy’s Covid vaccination rules apply to visitors?

Over-50s in Italy without Covid booster face 100 euro fine

Privacy