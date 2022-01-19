UK appoints Edward Llewellyn as new ambassador to Italy

The former British Ambassador to France will take on his role as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Italy from February 2022, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed in a statement.

Llewellyn said that he was “honoured” to be appointed as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Italy and San Marino and that he looks forward “to strengthening the close ties between our countries and to building on the excellent work of my predecessor”.

Italy’s new British Ambassador has reportedly been learning Italian for the past few months in preparation for his upcoming role.

The 56-year-old served as the British Ambassador to France from November 2016 to August 2021 and previously worked for the government in Bosnia and Hong Kong.

During his tenure in Paris, Llewellyn was grilled by an angry audience of Brits living in France, at a meeting in 2018 on post-Brexit rights.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L), flanked by former British ambassador to France Edward Llewellyn. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / POOL / AFP)

He was reportedly heckled after promising British nationals in France that the then UK prime minister Theresa May had prioritised their continued rights once Brexit took place.

Llewellyn has been close to the Conservative party since he worked as Margaret Thatcher’s private secretary from 1990 – 1991.

He was also appointed as the chief of staff to fellow Etonian David Cameron while he was in opposition from 2005-2010, and continued as Cameron’s chief of staff until his resignation in 2016. Llewellyn was named a life peer in August in the 2016 Prime Minister’s Resignation Honours, receiving an OBE.

After attending Eton College, Llewellyn studied at New College, Oxford.

He and his wife Anne, a French national, have three children.

He replaces Jill Morris, who “will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment” after serving in the position since July 2016, the FCDO confirmed.

His predecessor was Britain’s first female Ambassador to Italy and San Marino. During her time in the role, Morris oversaw Brexit negotiations and served through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She saw five Italian governments during her term – led by Matteo Renzi, Paolo Gentiloni, the two led by Giuseppe Conte and finally that of the currently serving prime minister, Mario Draghi.

In 2015 she was awarded the CMG, or Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, for services to British foreign policy.