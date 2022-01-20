EXPLAINED: How do Italy’s presidential elections work?

How does Italy elect its presidents?

Italy has an unusually opaque system for electing presidents.

While political parties and coalitions typically engage in protracted negotiations about who they should back for the role (news agency Ansa reports that as of Thursday morning, the centre-left had still not agreed on their preferred candidate), contenders don’t formally run for president, and aren’t officially nominated.

The elections are not open to the general public, but are held among a group of just over 1,000 electors. Ballots are cast in secret by 630 MPs, 321 senators and 58 regional representatives – all which has led some commentators to liken Italy’s presidential elections to a papal conclave.

You don’t need to be a politician to be considered for president in Italy. The only criteria are that you have reached the age of 50, are a registered voter, and are not legally barred from being in office – which in the past has led to votes being cast for the likes of Sofia Loren and Santo Versace (the brother of Gianni).

While Italy’s next presidential elections are scheduled to begin on Monday, there are usually multiple rounds of voting, and one particularly long cycle in 1971 took over two weeks to be completed.

Candidates need to receive a two-thirds majority in the first three rounds and an absolute majority of 505 votes in subsequent ballots to be successful.

What is the Italian president’s role?

The role of the Italian president, fulfilled over the course of a seven-year term, is often seen as largely – though not exclusively – ceremonial.

Presidents in Italy hold the title of head of state, and are responsible for upholding the country’s constitution. As such, they are not the head of the executive (that position is filled by the prime minister), but instead preside over and unite the executive, judicial and legislative branches.

While on a day-to-day basis their function often doesn’t extend beyond providing their country with a sense of stability, Italian presidents are more than mere figureheads, and in fact are possessed of considerable powers.

They are tasked with authorising parliamentary bills, calling elections, appointing prime ministers and cabinet ministers, and (particularly relevant in a global pandemic) promulgating government decrees, which should automatically expire after 60 days in the first instance.

They can also dole out presidential pardons and commutations, grant honours, call referendums, remove regional presidents and dissolve parliament.

And Italy’s presidents can – and do – exercise those rights, as current president Sergio Mattarella demonstrated in 2018 when he refused to appoint eurosceptic Paola Savona to the role of finance minister, despite Savona’s having the backing of the majority of parliamentarians.

All this invests the role of the Italian president with significant gravitas and moral authority – which is why his critics have baulked at the prospect of its being awarded to Silvio Berlusconi, who among other things, has been convicted of tax fraud, is still embroiled in multiple trials relating to his infamous ‘Bunga Bunga’ sex parties, and was until 2018 banned from holding office altogether.

How likely is it that Berlusconi will get the job?

While it’s certainly not beyond the bounds of possibility, at this stage it’s looking increasingly less likely that Silvio Berlusconi will be Italy’s next president.

The country’s centre-right coalition, made up principally of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, the hard-right Fratelli d’Italia, and the nationalist Lega, had previously said they would support Berlusconi’s candidacy.

Earlier this week, however, the leaders of the bloc’s two largest parties appeared to be cooling on the scandal-ridden former prime minister.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that despite a concerted effort by Berlusconi to persuade lawmakers to back his candidacy, only 15 had promised their support.

Lega leader Matteo Salvini is reportedly sceptical that Berlusconi can bring in the votes, and while Fratelli d’Italia head Giorgia Meloni recently reiterated her party’s willingness to back the former premier, she simultaneously underscored her commitment to keeping the coalition united and said they were prepared to select another candidate if Berlusconi were to withdraw.

Multiple Italian media outlets have reported that a centre-right summit scheduled for Thursday has been postponed indefinitely as Berlusconi declined to to attend, fearing he would be questioned on his numbers and dismissed as a viable prospect.