If you ask an Italian why your mutual friend has stopped responding to your texts, you might receive the response ‘è arrabbiata con te’ (she’s angry with you).

If you’re having a spoken conversation, however, you’re more likely to hear ‘ce l’ha con te’: a more colloquial way of saying ‘s/he’s mad at you’.

The phrase comes from the pronominal verb (a verb with pronouns added on) avercela, formed of avere (to have) and the pronoun combination ce la.

Verbs like this aren’t uncommon in Italian: we’ve seen them before with farcela, which is the base form of the phrase ce la faccio (I can manage).

There’s no direct English translation for each individual component of avercela, so it’s best to avoid thinking too hard about exactly what the ce la stands for.

If you want an English equivalent for avere when talking about being angry with someone, though, you can see that in phrases like ‘to have had it with someone’, or ‘to have it in for someone’.

Tua madre ce l’avrà con me se non torniamo prima del coprifuoco.

You’re mum’s going to have it in for me if we don’t get back before curfew.

Sara non mi ha invitata alla sua festa, non so proprio perché ce l’ha con me.

Sara didn’t invite me to her party, I have no idea why she doesn’t like me.