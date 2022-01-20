Trains delayed in southern Italy after 4.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Calabria

A view of the coast from the town of Riace in Calabria.
A view of the coast from the town of Riace in Calabria. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli
No major damage was reported after an earthquake was felt across much of the southern Italian region of Calabria on Thursday.

Calabria was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning, the National Institute of Geology and Volcanology (INGV) has confirmed.

The earthquake was felt most strongly on the south-western Calabrian coast, affecting Catanzaro, Vibo Valentia, Reggio di Calabria, at 10.19am on Thursday, the institute said.

READ ALSO: Which areas of Italy have the highest risk of earthquakes?

No serious injury or damage has been reported, firefighters said, though schools and public offices in the area were evacuated according to reports in Italian media.

Trains were stopped for several hours, including at least five high-speed services bound for Rome, leading to knock-on delays across the rail network, news agency Ansa reports. Major roads in the region remained open.

READ ALSO: Easyjet apologises for advertising Calabria region’s ‘mafia activity and earthquakes’

