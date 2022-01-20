Trains delayed in southern Italy after 4.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Calabria

Calabria was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning, the National Institute of Geology and Volcanology (INGV) has confirmed.

The earthquake was felt most strongly on the south-western Calabrian coast, affecting Catanzaro, Vibo Valentia, Reggio di Calabria, at 10.19am on Thursday, the institute said.

No serious injury or damage has been reported, firefighters said, though schools and public offices in the area were evacuated according to reports in Italian media.

Trains were stopped for several hours, including at least five high-speed services bound for Rome, leading to knock-on delays across the rail network, news agency Ansa reports. Major roads in the region remained open.

