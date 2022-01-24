Italy says Omicron wave has peaked as new cases fall

“There is good news: it seems that we have reached the plateau of the curve for what concerns Omicron and it is going downhill,” Covid-19 emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo told journalists in Milan.

“In the past two days, even in Lombardy the number of admissions to the hospital is lower than the number of discharged. This bodes well,” Figliuolo said.

A large proportion of Covid-19 deaths have been in the wealthy region of Lombardy, around Milan, which recorded the first cases in Europe.

The commissioner’s statement came almost a week after Italian health minister claimed on Tuesday that Italy had reached the peak of the fourth wave.

As Italy recorded 228,179 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated: “We are at a peak and the hope is that in the coming days there will be further decline in the curve”. Italy reported 138,860 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and 227 deaths – though the daily figures released on Sundays and Mondays are lower than average, due to the fact fewer tests are carried out or recorded in the 24 hours prior.

The seven-day average numbers of new infections and hospitalisations have however decreased at the national level.

The situation continues to vary by region however, with some regions set to see cases peak weeks before others.

Five of Italy’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces are classified as a higher-risk ‘orange’ zone from Monday under the current system of health measures.

Italy has adopted tough rules to curb the virus’s spread, including mandatory mask-wearing in all indoor and outdoor public places, and obligatory vaccination for the over-50s.

The slowdown comes as the World Health Organization said the the planet can end the Covid-19 emergency this year by ensuring equitable access to vaccines and keeping restrictions in place.

The Omicron variant, which is very contagious but generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people, is now the dominant variant in Europe.

Omicron could bring the pandemic to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said on Monday.