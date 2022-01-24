UK to end ‘Day 2 test’ requirement for travellers from Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced: “You will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.

“So what we’re doing on travel to show this country is open for business, people arriving no longer have to take tests if they’ve been double vaccinated.”

He did not, however, announce a start date for the rule change.

The UK has already scrapped the requirement for pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated arrivals.

However it is still mandatory to pay a private company for a Day 2 test, which is taken on or before the second day or your stay in the UK. Under current rules the Day 2 test can be an antigen test rather than the more expensive PCR tests, and arrivals do not have to quarantine while awaiting the results.

A booking reference number for a test is required to complete the Passenger Locator Form which all arrivals in the UK must present before their journey.

The UK introduced requirements for testing on arrival in 2021.

Tests can only be booked from private providers who are on the UK government approved list, but travellers have flagged up numerous examples of extortionate pricing and terrible service from testing companies, with many tests either never arriving or results not being sent out.

One of the largest Day 2 testing firms is Randox, the company later revealed to have links with the disgraced Tory MP Owen Patterson.

Although the Prime Minister’s announcement did not go into detail, it seems likely that unvaccinated arrivals will continue to have to take tests on Day 2 and Day 8 after their arrival in the UK and to quarantine for 10 days.

Further detail is expected later on Monday.