Q&A: How will Italy’s new six-month Covid vaccine pass validity work?

Q: What are Italy’s rules and when do they change?

A: Italy currently requires proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for many aspects of everyday life, from access to public transport to visiting restaurants, under its ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass scheme.

This pass is available only to those who have been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19 (and not via a negative test result).

Italy has a two-tiered green pass system in place, with a ‘basic’ version of the pass accessible via testing. However, this basic pass is accepted in an increasingly small number of venues as proof of vaccination instead becomes more essential.

As it pushes to encourage further uptake of booster jabs, the Italian government announced at the end of December that the validity of all passes issued based on vaccination (with either two or three doses) will be cut from nine to six months from February 1st.

From that date, proof of vaccination issued based on jabs administered more than 180 days (roughly six months) ago will no longer be seen as valid under Italy’s Covid ‘green pass’ scheme.

Q: Who do these rules apply to?

A: Italy’s rules on the use of vaccine passes apply to everyone in the country aged over 12, and the rules are the same regardless of nationality or other factors.

It appears that upcoming changes will apply equally to foreign and Italian vaccination certificates, as was the case with a previous cut to the validity of vaccine passes (from 12 to nine months).

The British government’s travel advice for Italy, for example, warns UK nationals that “From 1 February your vaccination certificate will be valid for 180 days from the date of your final vaccination when visiting Italy.”

The new six-month validity period will apply to newly-issued vaccination certificates as well as to those dating from before February 1st.

A short list of exemptions includes people who can show medical certification proving that they could not be vaccinated for health reasons.

See more details about exemptions on the Italian health ministry’s ‘green pass’ website here (available in Italian only).

Italy’s reinforced green pass is now required to enter many venues including hotels and restaurants. Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Q: Is my foreign Covid vaccination certificate valid in Italy?

A: Anyone visiting Italy from abroad should have their vaccination certificate recognised as valid and equal to the country’s own vaccine pass (known as the ‘super’ green pass), provided that it proves they are fully immunised with a recognised vaccine and that the shots were administered within the required timeframe.

Since September 23rd, Italy’s government has recognised proof of vaccination with all European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved Covid vaccines and three additional vaccines as equivalent to Italy’s reinforced green pass. This is true regardless of where the vaccine was administered.

The vaccines currently recognised by the EMA are:

Cominarty (Pfizer)

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Spikevax (Moderna)

Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca)

Nuvaxovid (Novavax)

The additional vaccines recognised in Italy are:

Covishield (Serum Institute of India), manufactured under license from AstraZeneca;

R-CoVI (R-Pharm), manufactured under licence from AstraZeneca;

Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz), manufactured under licence from AstraZeneca.

Q: What if I’ve already had my booster shot?

A: The cut in validity to six months is intended to encourage people living in Italy to get their booster jabs. Boosters have only been available to the general population aged over 18 in Italy since December 1st.

But there is concern about how Italy’s new rules will apply to foreign visitors who were vaccinated much earlier in other countries such as the US.

As things stand, they will also be subject to the six-month limit, meaning many peoples’ certificates will be close to expiring – and fourth jabs aren’t an option at the moment.

This could present major problems for foreign visitors, as Italy’s vaccine pass is required for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport across the country.

Because of this, the Italian government is now reportedly looking at keeping the validity period at nine months for those who have already had a booster jab.

A woman has her green pass checked at a ski resort in northern Italy. Photo: Piero CRUCIATTI/AFP

The rethink of the rules comes after regional authorities in Italy pointed out that the validity cut would have repercussions for the tourism industry.

This change is still being discussed at the time of writing and has not yet been confirmed.

We will update this article with any new information, and you can also find the latest news in our green pass news section.

Q: Does the new six-month validity rule also apply to proof of vaccination for travel?

A: As well as requiring a ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass (vaccine pass) for access to many venues and services within the country, Italy also requires all arrivals to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 when entering the country.

As the rules change, there has been confusion over whether the new six-month validity rule will also apply when crossing the Italian border.

This does not appear to be the case. Italy’s ‘green pass’ rules are domestic only and cover things like entry to hotels and museums within the country.

International travel restrictions are dealt with separately under Italian law and so far the government has not made any reference to a change in the entry requirements for travellers.

The Italian foreign ministry states on its travel advice website: “The reinforced green pass obligation does not apply to international flights (and to transport in general) but only to flights connecting Italian cities (national flights, for example Rome – Milan).”

Find full details of the rules for travel to Italy from the Italian foreign ministry here.

Q: How do I book a booster jab in Italy?

A: Booster shots are now available to everyone in Italy aged over 18 from four months after completion of the initial vaccination cycle.

However, as with the first dose, the process of actually booking your shot varies from region to region in Italy due to the highly decentralised healthcare system – and there are still bureaucratic obstacles for foreign residents who are not signed up to the country’s national health service.

You may be able to book your vaccination online using Italy’s vaccination appointment booking portal – though this service is currently only available in certain regions including Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Marche, Sardinia, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta.

Each regional health authority also has its own booking system. Find links and contact details for your regional service here.

While you may be able to arrange to be vaccinated in an Italian region other than the one you are resident in, there are currently no provisions made for tourists hoping to get vaccinated while visiting Italy from abroad.

Q: Does my Italian green pass automatically update when I get a booster shot?

A: Yes. When you get your booster in Italy your personal data should be uploaded to the national health ministry database, which will then release an updated green pass automatically.

“If you have had a booster dose of vaccine, remember that a new Covid-19 green certification will be issued,” states the health ministry’s official green pass website.

“You will receive a message via SMS or email with a new AUTHCODE code to download it. If you do not receive this within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to retrieve it yourself on this site.”

This advice may not work for foreign residents who are not registered with the national health service, however.

If you have not received your updated green pass (including if you are not registered with the national health service) the current advice is to email your local health office (the ASL or USL) to request that the code be resent. You will need to submit proof of your most recent vaccination, a copy of your ID, and any other details requested by the office.

If this doesn’t work, you’ll likely need to make a phone call to your regional health authority or speak to your doctor or pharmacist to see how they can help you access your updated pass.

Find more information about Covid-19 vaccinations in Italy and the green pass system on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English) and the official green pass website.

Do you have a question about vaccine passes that is not covered here? Email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to answer it.