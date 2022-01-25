Q&A: How will Italy’s new six-month Covid vaccine pass validity work?

<p><b>Q: What are Italy's rules and when do they change?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A: </strong>Italy currently requires proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220107/where-youll-need-italys-covid-vaccine-pass-from-january-10th/">many aspects of everyday life</a>, from access to public transport to visiting restaurants, under its <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211125/qa-how-will-italys-new-covid-super-green-pass-work/">‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass</a> scheme.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This pass is available only to those who have been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19 (and not via a negative test result).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy has a two-tiered green pass system in place, with a ‘basic’ version of the pass accessible via testing. However, this basic pass is accepted in an increasingly small number of venues as proof of vaccination instead becomes more essential.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211125/qa-how-will-italys-new-covid-super-green-pass-work/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How does Italy's Covid 'super green pass' work?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As it pushes to encourage further uptake of booster jabs, the Italian government <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211223/explained-what-will-change-under-italys-new-covid-decree/">announced</a> at the end of December that the validity of all passes issued based on vaccination (with either two or three doses) will be cut from nine to six months from February 1st.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From that date, proof of vaccination issued based on jabs administered more than 180 days (roughly six months) ago will no longer be seen as valid under Italy's Covid 'green pass' scheme.</span></p><p><b>Q: Who do these rules apply to?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A: </strong>Italy's rules on the use of vaccine passes apply to everyone in the country aged over 12, and the rules are the same regardless of nationality or other factors.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It appears that upcoming changes will apply equally to foreign and Italian vaccination certificates, as was the case with a previous cut to the validity of vaccine passes (from 12 to nine months).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The British government's <a href="https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/italy/coronavirus" target="_blank" rel="noopener">travel advice</a> for Italy, for example, warns UK nationals that "From 1 February your vaccination certificate will be valid for 180 days from the date of your final vaccination when visiting Italy."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new six-month validity period will apply to newly-issued vaccination certificates as well as to those dating from before February 1st.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A short list of exemptions includes people who can show medical certification proving that they could not be vaccinated for health reasons. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">See more details about exemptions on the Italian health ministry's 'green pass' website </span><a href="https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/faq.html#esenzioni"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (available in Italian only).</span></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><img class="size-full wp-image-671731" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/green-pass.jpg" alt="A bar owner shows a valid Green Pass on the VerifyC19 mobile phone application in central Rome on August 6, 2021" width="646" height="430" /> Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP</div></div><p><b>Q: Is my foreign Covid vaccination certificate valid in Italy?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A: </strong>Anyone visiting Italy from abroad should have their vaccination certificate recognised as valid and equal to the country’s own vaccine pass (known as the ‘super’ green pass), provided that it proves they are fully immunised with a recognised vaccine and that the shots were administered within the required timeframe.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since September 23rd, </span><a href="https://www.esteri.it/en/ministero/normativaonline/focus-cittadini-italiani-in-rientro-dall-estero-e-cittadini-stranieri-in-italia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy’s government has recognised</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> proof of vaccination with all European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved Covid vaccines and three additional vaccines as equivalent to Italy’s reinforced green pass. This is true regardless of where the vaccine was administered.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The vaccines currently </span><a href="https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/vaccines-covid-19/covid-19-vaccines-authorised#authorised-covid-19-vaccines-section" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recognised by the EMA</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cominarty (Pfizer)</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spikevax (Moderna)</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) </span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nuvaxovid (Novavax)</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The additional vaccines </span><a href="https://www.esteri.it/en/ministero/normativaonline/focus-cittadini-italiani-in-rientro-dall-estero-e-cittadini-stranieri-in-italia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recognised in Italy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Covishield (Serum Institute of India), manufactured under license from AstraZeneca;</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">R-CoVI (R-Pharm), manufactured under licence from AstraZeneca;</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz), manufactured under licence from AstraZeneca.</span></li></ul><p><b>Q: What if I’ve already had my booster shot?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A:</strong> The cut in validity to six months is intended to encourage people living in Italy to get their booster jabs. Boosters have only been available to the general population aged over 18 in Italy since December 1st.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there is concern about how Italy's new rules will apply to foreign visitors who were vaccinated much earlier in other countries such as the US.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As things stand, they will also be subject to the six-month limit, meaning many peoples' certificates will be close to expiring - and fourth jabs aren't an option at the moment.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This could present major problems for foreign visitors, as Italy's vaccine pass is </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220107/where-youll-need-italys-covid-vaccine-pass-from-january-10th/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">required for access</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport across the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Because of this, the Italian government is now reportedly looking at <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220124/italy-reconsiders-cut-to-covid-vaccine-pass-validity-for-triple-jabbed/">keeping the validity period at nine months</a> for those who have already had a booster jab.</span></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><img class="size-full wp-image-667548" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ski.jpg" alt="A woman has her green pass checked as ski resorts reopen in Bormio, Italian Alps, on December 4, 2021." width="646" height="431" /> Photo: Piero CRUCIATTI/AFP</div></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The rethink of the rules comes after regional authorities in Italy pointed out that the validity cut would have repercussions for the tourism industry.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This change is still being discussed at the time of writing and has not yet been confirmed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We will update this article with any new information, and you can also find the latest news in our <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/covid-19-green-pass/">green pass news section</a>.</span></p><p><b>Q: Does the new six-month validity rule also apply to proof of vaccination for travel?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A: </strong>As well as requiring a ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass (vaccine pass) for access to many venues and services within the country, Italy also requires all arrivals to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 when entering the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the rules change, there has been confusion over whether the new six-month validity rule will also apply when crossing the Italian border.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This does not appear to be the case. Italy’s ‘green pass’ rules are domestic only and cover things like entry to hotels and museums within the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">International travel restrictions are dealt with separately under Italian law and so far the government has not made any reference to a change in the entry requirements for travellers.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Italian foreign ministry </span><a href="https://www.viaggiaresicuri.it/approfondimenti-insights/saluteinviaggio"><span style="font-weight: 400;">states</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on its travel advice website: “The reinforced green pass obligation does not apply to international flights (and to transport in general) but only to flights connecting Italian cities (national flights, for example Rome - Milan).”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find full details of the rules for travel to Italy from the Italian foreign ministry </span><a href="https://www.viaggiaresicuri.it/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><b>Q: How do I book a booster jab in Italy?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A:</strong> Booster shots are now available to everyone in Italy aged over 18 from four months after completion of the initial vaccination cycle.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, as with the first dose, the process of actually booking your shot varies from region to region in Italy due to the highly decentralised healthcare system - and there are still </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210609/how-people-in-italy-have-managed-to-get-vaccinated-without-a-health-card/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bureaucratic obstacles for foreign residents</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> who are not signed up to the country’s national health service.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You may be able to book your vaccination online using </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220111/can-foreigners-in-italy-use-the-national-covid-vaccination-booking-website/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy’s vaccination appointment booking portal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - though this service is currently only available in certain regions including Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Marche, Sardinia, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Each regional health authority also has its own booking system. </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211111/explained-how-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shot-in-italy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find links and contact details for your regional service here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p>While you may be able to arrange to be vaccinated in an Italian region other than the one you are resident in, there are currently <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211119/reader-question-can-tourists-in-italy-get-a-covid-19-booster-vaccine/">no provisions made for tourists</a> hoping to get vaccinated while visiting Italy from abroad.</p><p><b>Q: Does my Italian green pass automatically update when I get a booster shot?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>A: </strong>Yes. When you get your booster in Italy your personal data should be uploaded to the national health ministry database, which will then release an updated green pass automatically. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If you have had a booster dose of vaccine, remember that a new Covid-19 green certification will be issued,” states the health ministry’s official green pass </span><a href="https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/faq.html#gpr" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“You will receive a message via SMS or email with a new AUTHCODE code to download it. If you do not receive this within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to </span><a href="https://www.dgc.gov.it/spa/public/reqauth" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">retrieve it yourself on this site</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.”</span></p><p>This advice may not work for foreign residents who are not registered with the national health service, however.</p><p>If you have not received your updated green pass (including if you are not registered with the national health service) the current advice is to email your local health office (the ASL or USL) to request that the code be resent. You will need to submit proof of your most recent vaccination, a copy of your ID, and any other details requested by the office.</p><p>If this doesn't work, you’ll likely need to make a phone call to your regional health authority or speak to your doctor or pharmacist to see how they can help you access your updated pass.</p><p><strong>Find more information about Covid-19 vaccinations in Italy and the green pass system on the Italian health ministry’s website (available <a href="https://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/homeNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=english" target="_blank" rel="noopener">in English</a>) and the official green pass <a href="https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/">website</a>.</strong></p><p><em><strong>Do you have a question about vaccine passes that is not covered here? Email us at news@thelocal.it and we will do our best to answer it.</strong></em></p>
