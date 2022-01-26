No clear favourites in presidential race as Italy heads for fourth round of voting

The Local/AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

26 January 2022
15:07 CET

Updated
26 January 2022
16:43 CET
ElectionPolitics

Share this article
Italy's Presidential Quirinale palace in Rome.
Italy's Presidential Quirinale palace in Rome. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
The Local/AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

26 January 2022
15:07 CET

Updated
26 January 2022
16:43 CET

The third round of voting in Italy's presidential elections on Wednesday resulted in another deadlock, prompting a fourth vote on Thursday.

Italy’s presidential election is set to drag on for several more days after a third round of voting by secret ballot produced no clear winner – as expected.

Two-thirds of the vote would be needed at this stage to produce a winner, but no candidate has come close.

Doubts over candidates led some 412 of the 1,000 or so voting MPs, senators and regional representatives to cast blank ballots on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: The Italian vocabulary you’ll need to follow the presidential election

There were 125 votes for outgoing president Sergio Mattarella, followed by 114 for Guido Crosetto, a businessman and co-founder of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, who has so far not been considered a serious contender.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as the country’s parties apparently panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job at such a sensitive time.

Political analysts have warned that moving the former European Central Bank head to the presidential palace could deal a fatal blow to an already weak coalition government, sparking snap elections.

 

The bar to win will be significantly lowered in the next round of voting on Thursday, as the threshold for victory now falls from a two-thirds majority to an absolute majority of 505.

Italy’s president is a largely ceremonial figure but wields great political power in crises. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Uncertainty as Italy’s presidential elections remain deadlocked after round two

Uncertainty as Italy’s presidential elections remain deadlocked after round two

‘What is your will?’, PM Draghi asks Italy amid presidential deadlock

‘What is your will?’, PM Draghi asks Italy amid presidential deadlock

Voting begins in Italy’s ‘key and complicated’ presidential election

Voting begins in Italy’s ‘key and complicated’ presidential election

Five things to know about Italy’s presidential elections

Five things to know about Italy’s presidential elections

‘Italy needs unity’: Berlusconi pulls out of presidential race

Italy’s presidential race tightens as election nears

UK appoints Edward Llewellyn as new ambassador to Italy

Italian right backs Berlusconi’s bid for presidency

Privacy