How do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change from February 1st?

Italy’s Covid infection rate may be nearing its peak, but that doesn’t mean the government is easing up on health restrictions just yet. In fact, some tightened restrictions are set to come in next month.

The country’s incidence rate remains high, and its leaders are proceeding with caution as residents navigate school reopenings and a return to the workplace.

But with just days to go until some major rule changes and reviews, the Italian government has yet to give details of some plans, or confirm others.

Here’s what we know so far about the changes from February 1st:

Basic ‘green pass’ required in non-essential shops



From February almost all shops in Italy will require customers to show a basic ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate, following a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on January 21st.

The basic green pass can be obtained via vaccination, recovery, or a negative test from a pharmacy carried out in the preceding 72 hours (for PCR tests) or 48 hours (for rapid tests).



“Essential” businesses “related to essential and primary needs”, such as supermarkets and food stores, pharmacies, opticians, and shops selling fuel, animal food, and specialised medical equipment are exempt from the requirement, according to the text of the decree.

This includes “retail shops with a prevalence of food and beverage products, or hypermarkets, supermarkets, food discount stores, mini-markets and other non-specialised food and beverage outlets.”

Tobacconists and newsagents are not named in the list of exempt facilities.

Banks, post offices, and public offices will also require the basic green pass from February 1st; however those entering a police station to file a report and victims of a crime accessing judicial offices or health and social care services to make a complaint do not require the certificate.

Vaccine pass validity reduced from nine to six months

February 1st also sees the validity of Italy’s ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which can be obtained only through vaccination or recovery from Covid, reduced from nine to six months.



However, as of Thursday multiple Italian media outlets had reported that the reduction would apply only to those who have yet to receive a booster dose amid concerns about the impact on tourism.

This would mean that for those who have had their booster shot, the reinforced health certificate would have unlimited validity. The government still has yet to make any formal announcement on the issue. We will update this article with more information when we receive it.



The ‘super green pass’ is currently required to access most venues and services in Italy, including public transport, restaurants and bars, hotels, cinemas, tourist and cultural sites, cinemas, concerts, sporting events and sports facilities.

The managers of these facilities are responsible for conducting checks, and businesses caught failing to enforce the rules face a fine of between 400 and 1,000 euros – as do any users found in these places without the pass.

Fines for unvaccinated over-50s

Following a January 5th government decree which imposed an immediate vaccine mandate on over 50s in Italy, a 100 euro fine kicks in from February 1st for all those in the age bracket who remain unvaccinated by this date.

The sanction applies not just with regard to first doses, but also for anyone who as of February 1st has failed to complete their primary vaccination cycle ‘in accordance with the instructions and within the time provided by circular of the Ministry of Health’ or get their booster dose within a stipulated time frame, the decree says.

According to the news daily il Quotidiano, that means that anyone in the age bracket who has gone more than six months since receiving their last shot would be in violation of the mandate – even if they have completed the primary vaccination cycle.

The “one-off” 100-euro fines will be collected “automatically” by Italy’s Agenzie delle Entrate (Inland Revenue-Recovery Agency) based on data passed on from the country’s national health system, the health ministry confirmed on its official vaccination information site.

Those who are notified that they are in violation of the rules have ten days to communicate the reason for their vaccination status to their local health office (Azienda sanitaria locale or Asl).

The mandate is in place in the first instance until June 15, 2022, and applies to anyone due to turn 50 by that date.

Nightclubs and dance venues to reopen

Italy shut down nightclubs and dance venues by emergency decree shortly before Christmas as its Covid infection rates soared over the festive period.

That ban is currently due to expire on January 31st, so from February 1st – bar any last-minute extensions to the rules – the country’s nightlife is set to kick back into gear.

Changes to the travel rules?

Italy’s current international travel rules are set to expire on January 31st.

So far, Italy has confirmed a change for arrivals from the EU from the start of February: anyone travelling to Italy from within the bloc will need only a basic ‘green pass’ or its equivalent (in the form of a vaccination certificate issued by another country) in order to enter the country without a self-isolation requirement.

Up to now, travellers entering Italy from within the EU have required both a ‘super green pass’ and a recent negative test result to avoid a five-day quarantine on arrival.

There have been no indications from the government so far as to whether the current rules on travel from other countries will be changed or extended.

The Local will continue to update this article and report changes to the travel restrictions when more information becomes available. Please see our homepage or travel news section for the latest updates.