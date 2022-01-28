What changes about life in Italy in February 2022?

Changes to the international travel rules?

Italy’s current international travel rules are set to expire on January 31st; existing entry restrictions for different countries could be extended for another six weeks or changed entirely.

So far, the government has confirmed a change for arrivals from the EU from the start of February: anyone travelling to Italy from within the bloc will need only a basic ‘green pass’ health certificate, which can be obtained via vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test, to enter the country without a self-isolation requirement.

Up to now, travellers entering Italy from within the EU have required both a ‘super green pass’, that proves the bearer is vaccinated or recovered from Covid, and a recent negative test result to avoid a five-day quarantine on arrival.

There have been no indications yet from the government as to whether the current rules on travel from other countries will be changed or extended.

Basic ‘green pass’ required in most shops

From February 1st, almost all shops in Italy will require customers to produce a basic ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate to be allowed to enter.

“Essential” businesses “related to essential and primary needs”, such as supermarkets and food stores, pharmacies, opticians, and shops selling fuel, animal food, and specialised medical equipment are exempt from the requirement, according to the relevant government decree.

This includes “retail shops with a prevalence of food and beverage products, or hypermarkets, supermarkets, food discount stores, mini-markets and other non-specialised food and beverage outlets.”

Tobacconists and newsagents are not named in the list of exempt facilities.

Banks, post offices, and public offices will also require the basic green pass from February 1st; however those entering a police stations, judicial offices or health and social care services to file a report do not require the certificate.

‘Super green pass’ required for working over-50s and university staff

From February 15th, all over-50s and staff at universities and music, art and dance training institutes will need the ‘super green pass’ to do their jobs, as people in these categories are now subject to a vaccine mandate.

They join healthcare staff, police, teachers and emergency services workers as categories of workers in Italy for whom vaccination is now compulsory.

All other workers in the country can for now continue to use the basic ‘green pass’, which can be obtained via a recent negative Covid test as well as via vaccination or recovery, to access the workplace.

‘Super green pass’ validity reduced to six months

From February 1st, the validity of Italy’s ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which can be obtained only through vaccination or recovery from Covid, will be reduced from nine to six months.

The cut may not apply if you’ve already had your booster by that date. At the time of writing, the government is reportedly reconsidering the change amid warnings that it could impact tourism from countries where third doses were made available earlier, such as the US.

The government has yet to confirm any changes to the plans, however. Keep an eye on our Italian ‘green pass’ news section for updates.

Fines for unvaccinated over-50s

Following a January 5th government decree which imposed an immediate vaccine mandate on over 50s in Italy, a 100-euro fine kicks in from February 1st for all those in the age bracket who remain unvaccinated by this date.

Those who haven’t completed their primary vaccination cycle or received their booster within the requisite timeframes also face the “one-off” 100-euro fine, which will be collected “automatically” by Italy’s Agenzie delle Entrate (Inland Revenue-Recovery Agency) based on data passed on from the country’s national health system, the health ministry has confirmed.

Those who are notified that they are in violation of the rules have ten days to communicate the reason for their vaccination status to their local health office (Azienda sanitaria locale or Asl).

The mandate is in place in the first instance until June 15th, 2022, and applies to anyone due to turn 50 by that date.

Nightclubs and dance venues reopen

Italy’s nightclubs and dance venues should be reopening in February after they were closed by emergency decree shortly before the Christmas break.

Rising Covid infection rates in December led the government to ban parties and outdoor gatherings over the holiday period and shut down nightclubs.

The ban expires on January 31st, so unless the decree is extended, Italy’s nightlife should be kicking back into gear from February 1st.

Non-reusable plastics banned

From February 14th, Italy will implement the EU’s ban on single-use plastics, passed in Brussels last July with the aim of reducing plastic and microplastic waste in the world’s oceans by 30 percent by 2050.

Biodegradable and compostable plastic is exempt from the ban, but companies caught selling other single use plastic products will be subject to fines of between 2,500 and 25,000 euros, according to online magazine Benessere Economico.

Carnevale celebrations – and school holidays

Like France’s Mardi Gras, Carnevale is traditionally the Christian celebration before the restrictions of Lent begin on Ash Wednesday (February 14th). Parades, festivals and events take place across Italy, bringing a burst of colour to the dull month of February. Check your local comune‘s website for details of events in your area.

Some lucky schoolchildren in Italy also enjoy a holiday for carnevale. In the northern regions of Piedmont and Veneto, for example, the break begins on the 26th and 28th of February respectively. Holidays vary by region – see a calendar with 2022 dates for each part of the country here.