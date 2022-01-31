How do Italy’s international travel rules change from February 1st?

With Italy’s latest international travel rules due to expire on January 31st, large numbers of travellers have been wondering how their upcoming journeys to Italy could be affected.

An ordinance was signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on January 27th containing the entry rules that will apply from February 1st until March 15th.

Here’s what the latest rules say:

Travel from within the EU

On Thursday, the government confirmed there would be a change for arrivals from the EU from the start of February: anyone travelling to Italy from within the bloc will need only a basic ‘green pass’ health certificate, which can be obtained via vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test, to enter the country without a self-isolation requirement.

Up till now, travellers entering Italy from within the EU have required both a ‘super green pass’, that proves the bearer is vaccinated or recovered from Covid, and a recent negative test result to avoid a five-day quarantine on arrival.

A vaccination certificate that proves the holder has been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days with EMA-recognised vaccines or Covishield, R-CoVI (R-Pharm) or Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz) is considered equivalent to both the ‘basic’ and ‘super’ green pass health certificate – regardless of where it was issued.

A recent Covid recovery certificate is also accepted, the rules state.

For those without a ‘super green pass’ or its equivalent, Italy accepts a negative result from a rapid (lateral flow) test taken within 24 hours of arrival in the country, or from a PCR/molecular test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Bear in mind that the test must be from a certified provider that issues you with a certificate containing your full name, personal information, and a time stamp showing when the test was taken – a DIY home test result will not be accepted unless it meets this criteria.

Travel from outside the EU

According to the Italian foreign ministry’s Viaggiare Sicuri (Travel Safe) website, the rules for all other countries are to be extended for an additional six weeks until March 15th, 2022.

The website makes reference to the same January 27th ordinance that announced the changes to intra-EU travel restrictions.

This document states: “the movements in and outgoing movements from foreign countries or territories continue to apply, until the date of March 15th 2022, the remaining measures set out in the ordinance of the Minister of Health of October 22nd, 2021 and the order of the Minister of Health of December 14th, 2021”.

That means that for all countries on Italy’s List D, it remains the case from February 1st that tourism to Italy is permitted without a self-isolation requirement, provided the traveller produces both a vaccination certificate and either a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of arrival in Italy.

The exception is the UK – if coming from here, passengers must take a PCR test within 48 hours or a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

For countries on Italy’s List E, it remains the case that travel to Italy is permitted only for work, health, study, absolute necessity, to return to one’s residence, or to reunite with an Italian resident with whom the traveller is in a proven stable relationship.

Travellers from countries on this list must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a rapid test taken within 24 hours of arrival in Italy; and must quarantine for ten days on arrival and test negative for Covid to exit quarantine.

As of Monday morning, the international travel guidance on the health ministry’s website had not yet been updated with the new rules, and no official government announcement on the updated restrictions had been issued.