EXPLAINED: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

Italy has extended the use of its Covid-19 health pass several times since it was introduced last August, in a bid to increase vaccination rates and curb new waves of infections.

Although the latest wave of contagion is said to have reached its peak, health authorities remain cautious and have made the green pass a requirement for almost every aspect of daily life in Italy, with rules becoming stricter as of February 1st.

READ ALSO: Italy brings in tighter rules on using Covid green pass from Tuesday

But the rules are becoming increasingly complex.

From the so-called ‘basic green pass’ to the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass, keeping up with which health certificate you need where and when can be confusing.

Here’s a look at how the two-tiered system differs and where you’ll need each document from Tuesday, according to the relevant government decree (read it here, in Italian).

Basic green pass

What is it? A basic green pass (green pass base) in Italy is the type of health pass accessible via vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result from a pharmacy carried out in the preceding 72 hours (for PCR tests) or 48 hours (for rapid tests).

That means for those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 or who haven’t recovered from it within the previous six months, a negative test result is required to access certain places and facilities.

Where do you need it? As of February 1st, post offices, public offices and almost all shops in Italy now require customers to show a basic ‘green pass’.

The list includes tobacconists and newsagents (but not outdoor kiosks), banks, post offices, bookshops, cosmetics shops and clothes shops (including children’s clothing and toy stores), car dealerships, and auto repair shops.

The basic version of the pass was already a requirement for entry to hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons.

You’ll need some form of a green pass to access most of public life in Italy. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Super green pass

What is it? Italy’s so-called ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass proves the bearer is vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19 – it cannot be obtained via a negative test result.

People who haven’t got this version of the health pass will be denied access from a long list of venues – but those who do, on the other hand, face very few restrictions.

Where do you need it? Since January 10th, the ‘super’ green pass has been a requirement at most cultural and leisure venues across Italy, as well as to access all forms of public transport.

The list of places where you’ll need it includes: restaurants, bars, hotels, ski resorts, museums, galleries, cinemas, sports stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, trade fairs, conference centres and festivals, and civil or religious ceremonies.

It is also required to board all means of transport, including on planes, trains, ships, coaches, local buses, trams and subways.

You’ll need this type of green pass to enter exhibitions and social and recreational centres, including for outdoor activities, as well as to play team and contact sports.

For many categories of employees, including those in education and the police, a ‘super’ green pass is also a requirement at work.

READ ALSO: How do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change from February 1st?

Italy’s reinforced green pass is now required to enter many venues including hotels and restaurants. Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Both forms of green pass take the form of a QR code that can be easily scanned by public sector and service industry workers using the verification app Verifica-C19.

Super green passes are valid for six months from the date of last vaccination under rules that came into force on Tuesday – a cut from the previous validity period of nine months.

The government is considering extending the validity indefinitely for those who have had their third or booster dose, although this has not yet been confirmed.

READ ALSO: Q&A: How will Italy’s new six-month Covid vaccine pass validity work?

Proof of having had a booster shot is required only in narrow circumstances: If you want to enter a nursing home and have a ‘super green pass’ but haven’t yet got your third dose, you’ll need to show a negative test result too.

Where you don’t need any type of green pass

There are still some places where you don’t need to show proof of either vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.

Venues where no form of green pass is required at all include food shops: supermarkets. grocery stores, fishmongers, butchers or bakeries, shops selling frozen food or drinks, or wholesalers of meat or fish products.

You can also go to open-air markets or shops selling food or animal care products without any health certificate.

Pharmacies and shops that sell medicine, known as parapharmacies, as well as opticians, are also exempt from the requirement.

Filling up at the pump won’t require a health certificate either – both for refuelling at petrol stations and for buying household fuel (such as pellets, paraffin, wood or other products), no green pass is needed.

In the clothing sector, only street vendors are exempt from the green pass requirement.

Visits to the emergency room, hospital or clinic are also exempt from the green pass requirement, though it will be needed for non-emergency visits to healthcare facilities.

Finally, there is no Covid health pass obligation for those who file a complaint in a police station, or who are defendants or witnesses in a civil or criminal trial and must therefore enter a court.

Be aware that some of these rules can vary from one part of Italy to another as regional authorities may introduce stricter requirements of their own.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).