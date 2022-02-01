Italy brings in tighter rules on using Covid green pass from Tuesday

Customers must now show a ‘basic’ version of Italy’s green pass to enter banks, post offices, public offices, tobacconists, bookshops, newsagents (except outdoor kiosks) and shopping malls, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on January 21st.

The basic version of the pass is already a requirement for entry to hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons.

These rules are in addition to the existing requirement of a ‘super’ green pass on all forms of public transport, in bars and restaurants, gyms, hotels, cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums.

Italy currently has a two-tiered green pass system in place, with the basic version of the pass available to those who test negative, alongside the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass which proves the bearer is vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19.

Passes based on rapid tests are valid for 48 hours, while PCR or molecular test results produce a pass that remains valid for 72 hours.

Shops which can be accessed without a pass include supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel stations. Green pass requirements do not apply to children under 12.

Vaccine pass validity reduced from nine to six months

February 1st also sees the validity of Italy’s ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which can be obtained only through vaccination or recovery from Covid, reduced from nine to six months.

While the government is reportedly considering extending the validity of the pass indefinitely for those who have had a third or booster dose, this change has still not been confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

More announcements are expected later this week, as the Italian government is reportedly planning to hold further meetings before publishing a new decree containing further changes on Thursday.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).