Italy brings in tighter rules on using Covid green pass from Tuesday

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Covid-19 green passCovid-19 rules

Share this article
Shoppers in Italy must now show a Covid health certificate when entering most stores and businesses.
Shoppers in Italy must now show a Covid health certificate when entering most stores and businesses. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Most shops in Italy require a ‘basic’ version of Italy’s Covid health certificate while the validity of vaccine passes has been cut from nine to six months as of Tuesday, February 1st.

Customers must now show a ‘basic’ version of Italy’s green pass to enter banks, post offices, public offices, tobacconists, bookshops, newsagents (except outdoor kiosks) and shopping malls, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on January 21st.

The basic version of the pass is already a requirement for entry to hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons.

These rules are in addition to the existing requirement of a ‘super’ green pass on all forms of public transport, in bars and restaurants, gyms, hotels, cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums.

READ ALSO: How do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change from February 1st?

Italy currently has a two-tiered green pass system in place, with the basic version of the pass available to those who test negative, alongside the ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass which proves the bearer is vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19.

Passes based on rapid tests are valid for 48 hours, while PCR or molecular test results produce a pass that remains valid for 72 hours.

Shops which can be accessed without a pass include supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel stations. Green pass requirements do not apply to children under 12.

Vaccine pass validity reduced from nine to six months

February 1st also sees the validity of Italy’s ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which can be obtained only through vaccination or recovery from Covid, reduced from nine to six months.

While the government is reportedly considering extending the validity of the pass indefinitely for those who have had a third or booster dose, this change has still not been confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

More announcements are expected later this week, as the Italian government is reportedly planning to hold further meetings before publishing a new decree containing further changes on Thursday.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Italy extends Covid outdoor mask rules and nightclub closures for ten days

Italy extends Covid outdoor mask rules and nightclub closures for ten days

Italian government to decide changes to Covid restrictions this week

Italian government to decide changes to Covid restrictions this week

Italy urges people to book boosters ahead of Covid pass validity cut

Italy urges people to book boosters ahead of Covid pass validity cut

Italy’s regional Covid-19 ‘zones’ remain unchanged from Monday

Italy’s regional Covid-19 ‘zones’ remain unchanged from Monday

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Do I need to update my Italian green pass after a booster shot?

FOR MEMBERS

How do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change from February 1st?

Italy to simplify Covid travel rules for EU arrivals

FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: How will Italy’s new six-month Covid vaccine pass validity work?

Privacy