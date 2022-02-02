Italy to review cut to Covid green pass validity on Wednesday

Following days of discussion, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet will meet again at 4pm on Wednesday to decide on changes including the future of Italy’s coloured ‘zone’ system and the duration of the ‘super’ green pass for those who have had a booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, news agency Ansa reports.

Updates to existing measures this week will be aimed at “simplifying the rules and starting a process that should lead to a normalisation of life in Italy”, Ansa writes.

The latest update from the government is expected just a day after sweeping changes came into force on February 1st, making Italy’s basic ‘green pass’ mandatory for entry to most shops and cutting the validity of passes based on vaccination from nine to six months.

The government is expected on Wednesday to reverse the cut to the validity of green passes for those who have had been vaccinated with a third or booster shot, amid concerns about how it will impact those who had their boosters earlier.

Those who had their booster early would otherwise see their pass expire in the coming days or weeks – an issue which primarily affects healthcare workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated with a third dose from September.

There is also widespread concern that the rule change will prove problematic for foreign tourists from countries which began administering booster shots earlier than Italy, such as the US.

This presents a serious problem in Italy, where a valid ‘super’ green pass or vaccine pass is now a necessity for many aspects of everyday life in Italy including for access to everything from public transport to restaurants and hotels.

With no fourth dose available, Italian media reports that ministers now appear likely o either keep the validity period at nine months or to extend it indefinitely for those who have had a booster.

The six-month deadline is therefore expected only to apply to those who have had two shots.

At this point however, no changes have been officially confirmed.

Italy’s reinforced green pass is now required to enter many venues including hotels and restaurants. Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

The cut to validity was widely expected to be reviewed at an earlier meeting on Monday, ahead of the rule change coming into force on Tuesday – but so far the government has not made any official statement on the issue.

Before a decision can be made on Wednesday, the government needs the green light from its panel of scientific experts, the comitato tecnico scientifico (CTS).

The government on Wednesday will also discuss several other changes expected to be included in a new decree to be signed on Thursday, reports Ansa.

These include long-discussed changes to the country’s four-tiered system of coronavirus risk ‘zones’, which was not updated this week and looks increasingly likely to be scrapped.

Ministers are also expected to take steps to simplify the “cacophony” of rules on managing the health situation in schools in Italy, which Ansa says “is creating difficulties not only for the school system but also for millions of families”.

On Monday, the government extended the nationwide outdoor mask mandate and the closure of nightclubs for a further ten days, until February 1st.

What about Italy’s travel rules?

Italy’s current rules for international arrivals, which are managed separately, are to be extended according to an update on the Italian foreign ministry’s Viaggiare Sicuri (Travel Safe) website.

The rules on travel from non-EU countries are to be extended for an additional six weeks until March 15th, while the government has confirmed it will simplify requirements for arrivals from within the EU.

The extension was contained within a health ministry ordinance signed on January 27th

No further changes are expected as discussions on Monday are likely to be about domestic health measures only.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).