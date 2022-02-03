EXPLAINED: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There has been a lot of confusion and uncertainty surrounding the rules on using health or vaccination passes in Italy recently after repeated rule changes by the government.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a result, many people have been left wondering if their proof of vaccination or recovery will be recognised as valid in Italy.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The good news is that we now have more clarity about how the system will work for visitors in the coming weeks and months, after Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday evening announced a <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220203/green-pass-and-red-zones-how-italys-latest-decree-changes-the-covid-rules/">new set of updates to the national rules</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the final text of the decree is yet to be released, some details still remain unclear. </span>The measures are expected to take effect from Monday February 7th, according to Italian media reports, though this will also be confirmed once the text is made available.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Based on the information given so far, here’s what you should know about the Italian rules for international visitors.</span></p><p><b>How long are vaccination passes valid for in Italy now?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After rules were updated repeatedly this week, many people have been left wondering if their proof of vaccination or recovery will be recognised as valid in Italy - particularly if it is nearing six months since their last shot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This confusion arose as the Italian government cut the validity of its ‘super green pass’ - issued after vaccination or recovery in Italy - and equivalent foreign documents down to six months on February 1st. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the next day, it amended the rules to state that vaccination certificates (Italian or foreign) will </span><b>remain valid indefinitely</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> if they are:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Based on three shots, or two if you had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (the initial vaccination cycle plus a booster jab);</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Or based on the initial vaccination cycle plus a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the past 180 days (six months).</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The six-month validity period will now </span><b>only</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> apply to those who have a vaccination certificate based on two shots (or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This means boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy as normal, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO:</b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220202/breaking-italy-confirms-unlimited-covid-green-pass-validity-after-booster/"> <b>Italy confirms unlimited Covid green pass validity after booster</b></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s also worth noting that this set of health pass rules only applies within the country, and not when crossing the international border.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy currently has no maximum validity period for vaccine certificates when entering the country from outside the European Union: </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-674577" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/000_9KF6QX.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit">A bar owner uses the Verifica C-19 mobile app to scan a green pass in central Rome. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP</div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If crossing borders within the EU, for example if travelling from France into Italy, a maximum validity period of nine months currently applies under Europe-wide travel rules. This applies to all travellers regardless of nationality.</span></p><p><b>Note: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">When entering Italy, requirements vary depending on the country you are travelling from, and these rules are subject to change at short notice. See an overview of the current rules <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220131/how-do-italys-international-travel-rules-change-from-february-1st/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">See the latest official guidance on the the Italian health ministry’s <a href="https://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/homeNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=english" target="_blank" rel="noopener">website</a> as well as the latest travel information issued by your own country’s government.</span></p><p><b>Where do I need to show a health pass in Italy? Will a foreign-issued certificate be accepted?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Under Italy’s domestic ‘green pass’ system, the number of places where you won’t need to show any form of health certificate is small.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For entry to all leisure and tourism businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and bars, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is a requirement under Italy’s ‘super green pass’ rules.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This pass is also required for access to venues including museums, galleries, cinemas and sports stadiums. See a complete list <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220201/explained-where-you-now-need-to-show-a-covid-green-pass-in-italy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, most shops, post offices, banks and public offices in Italy require proof of either a negative test result, vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 (via a time-limited digital certificate known as a ‘basic’ green pass).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fully-vaccinated and boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>For those who are vaccinated or recovered, you should not need to obtain an Italian 'super green pass' - the certificate issued in your own country <span style="font-weight: 400;">should be recognised on equal terms, as long as your vaccine was approved by either the Italian or European medicines agency:</span></p><p>The vaccines currently <a href="https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/vaccines-covid-19/covid-19-vaccines-authorised#authorised-covid-19-vaccines-section" target="_blank" rel="noopener">recognised by the EMA</a> are: Cominarty (Pfizer), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Nuvaxovid (Novavax)<span style="font-weight: 400;">, plus Italy recognises Covishield, R-CoVI, and Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).</span></p><p><b>What if I haven’t had a booster shot?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you completed the primary vaccination cycle more than six months before your trip to Italy and have not had a booster jab, you will still be able to access venues and services in Italy, using a short-term ‘basic’ green pass issued after a negative test result.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new decree introduces this alternative that will allow visitors in this category to use public transport and enter venues in Italy that would otherwise be restricted</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20220203/green-pass-and-red-zones-how-italys-latest-decree-changes-the-covid-rules/">How Italy’s latest decree changes the Covid rules</a></strong></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-674915" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/000_1PS4IR.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit">Passengers wearing protective masks at Milan's Linate airport. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP</div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Visitors in this situation will need to get a negative result from a rapid antigen (lateral flow) or PCR (molecular) test by a certified provider (e.g., a pharmacy) to receive a pass that will then be valid for a limited duration: 48 hours in the case of a rapid test, 72 for a PCR test.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This pass will allow holders access to all venues and services that normally require a 'super green pass' or its equivalent.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Travellers in this category will need to take a new test every few days in order to renew their pass and retain access to all areas.</span></p><p><b>What if my vaccine is not recognised in Italy?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For the first time, Italy now has options for foreign visitors inoculated with vaccines that it doesn't yet officially recognise.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That's anything other than an EMA-recognised vaccine, plus Covishield, R-CoVI, or Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">People in this category will have access to the same time-limited, test-based passes offered to travellers who have undergone a primary vaccination cycle with recognised vaccines but who are unboosted.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the new rules, those who are fully vaccinated with non-recognised vaccines will also now be able to access places where a vaccine pass was previously required.</span></p><p><b>Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual situations. Please find more information about Italy's current health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available </b><a href="https://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/homeNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=english" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b>in English</b></a><b>).</b></p>
