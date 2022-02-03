EXPLAINED: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

There has been a lot of confusion and uncertainty surrounding the rules on using health or vaccination passes in Italy recently after repeated rule changes by the government.

As a result, many people have been left wondering if their proof of vaccination or recovery will be recognised as valid in Italy.

The good news is that we now have more clarity about how the system will work for visitors in the coming weeks and months, after Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday evening announced a new set of updates to the national rules.

As the final text of the decree is yet to be released, some details still remain unclear. The measures are expected to take effect from Monday February 7th, according to Italian media reports, though this will also be confirmed once the text is made available.

Based on the information given so far, here’s what you should know about the Italian rules for international visitors.

How long are vaccination passes valid for in Italy now?

This confusion arose as the Italian government cut the validity of its 'super green pass' – issued after vaccination or recovery in Italy – and equivalent foreign documents down to six months on February 1st.

This confusion arose as the Italian government cut the validity of its ‘super green pass’ – issued after vaccination or recovery in Italy – and equivalent foreign documents down to six months on February 1st.

But the next day, it amended the rules to state that vaccination certificates (Italian or foreign) will remain valid indefinitely if they are:

Based on three shots, or two if you had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (the initial vaccination cycle plus a booster jab);

Or based on the initial vaccination cycle plus a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the past 180 days (six months).

The six-month validity period will now only apply to those who have a vaccination certificate based on two shots (or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

This means boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy as normal, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.

It’s also worth noting that this set of health pass rules only applies within the country, and not when crossing the international border.

Italy currently has no maximum validity period for vaccine certificates when entering the country from outside the European Union:

A bar owner uses the Verifica C-19 mobile app to scan a green pass in central Rome. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

If crossing borders within the EU, for example if travelling from France into Italy, a maximum validity period of nine months currently applies under Europe-wide travel rules. This applies to all travellers regardless of nationality.

Note: When entering Italy, requirements vary depending on the country you are travelling from, and these rules are subject to change at short notice. See an overview of the current rules here.

See the latest official guidance on the the Italian health ministry’s website as well as the latest travel information issued by your own country’s government.

Where do I need to show a health pass in Italy? Will a foreign-issued certificate be accepted?

Under Italy’s domestic ‘green pass’ system, the number of places where you won’t need to show any form of health certificate is small.

For entry to all leisure and tourism businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and bars, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is a requirement under Italy’s ‘super green pass’ rules.

This pass is also required for access to venues including museums, galleries, cinemas and sports stadiums. See a complete list here.

Meanwhile, most shops, post offices, banks and public offices in Italy require proof of either a negative test result, vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 (via a time-limited digital certificate known as a ‘basic’ green pass).

Fully-vaccinated and boosted tourists can continue to access all venues and services in Italy, even if their last shot was more than six months ago.

For those who are vaccinated or recovered, you should not need to obtain an Italian ‘super green pass’ – the certificate issued in your own country should be recognised on equal terms, as long as your vaccine was approved by either the Italian or European medicines agency:

The vaccines currently recognised by the EMA are: Cominarty (Pfizer), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Nuvaxovid (Novavax), plus Italy recognises Covishield, R-CoVI, and Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).

What if I haven’t had a booster shot?

If you completed the primary vaccination cycle more than six months before your trip to Italy and have not had a booster jab, you will still be able to access venues and services in Italy, using a short-term ‘basic’ green pass issued after a negative test result.

The new decree introduces this alternative that will allow visitors in this category to use public transport and enter venues in Italy that would otherwise be restricted

Passengers wearing protective masks at Milan’s Linate airport. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Visitors in this situation will need to get a negative result from a rapid antigen (lateral flow) or PCR (molecular) test by a certified provider (e.g., a pharmacy) to receive a pass that will then be valid for a limited duration: 48 hours in the case of a rapid test, 72 for a PCR test.

This pass will allow holders access to all venues and services that normally require a ‘super green pass’ or its equivalent.

Travellers in this category will need to take a new test every few days in order to renew their pass and retain access to all areas.

What if my vaccine is not recognised in Italy?

For the first time, Italy now has options for foreign visitors inoculated with vaccines that it doesn’t yet officially recognise.

That’s anything other than an EMA-recognised vaccine, plus Covishield, R-CoVI, or Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).

People in this category will have access to the same time-limited, test-based passes offered to travellers who have undergone a primary vaccination cycle with recognised vaccines but who are unboosted.

With the new rules, those who are fully vaccinated with non-recognised vaccines will also now be able to access places where a vaccine pass was previously required.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual situations. Please find more information about Italy’s current health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).