Public transport strike to cause disruption in Italian cities on Friday

Four hours of strike action are planned for Friday, February 4th, in cities including Milan, Rome, Bologna, and Naples.

Striking workers have scheduled stoppages to public transport, which will vary from city to city.

Delays and cancellations are expected on bus routes and potentially other forms of local public transport, with the timing of the strikes also varying by city.

Milan’s local transport authority said the strike action is expected to affect bus routes between 8:45 and 12:45. The timing will be similar in Rome, while in Naples the strike will run from 11.30 to 15.30, Sky TG24 reports. Bologna will see disruption to some local services between 11.00 and 15.00.

Demonstrations in some city centre areas are also expected to cause localised traffic disruption, according to media reports.

Italy’s USB public sector workers’ union said it called the strike in response to restructuring, layoffs, wage cuts and what it called a lack of investment in the public transport sector.

Long-distance public transport, including interregional train services, does not appear to be affected by the strike.

Essential local train services are also guaranteed to continue during strike action in Italy.