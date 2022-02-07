For members
COVID-19 RULES
Reader question: How can visitors use a Covid-19 recovery certificate in Italy?
Italy recognises some Covid-19 recovery certificates as valid for accessing venues and services that would otherwise require a vaccine pass. But where are they accepted, and what details should they contain? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 7 February 2022 16:21 CET
An expired Covid-19 recovery certificate can be used in combination with a pharmaceutical test to access some restricted venues in Italy. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
For members
COVID-19 RULES
Italy to give timeline for easing Covid rules as case numbers fall
Italy is about to enter a "new phase" of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to government ministers, as the vaccination rate rises and the health situation continues to improve across most of the country.
Published: 7 February 2022 11:04 CET
People wearing face masks as they walk in central Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments