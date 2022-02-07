Read news from:
Reader question: How can visitors use a Covid-19 recovery certificate in Italy?

Italy recognises some Covid-19 recovery certificates as valid for accessing venues and services that would otherwise require a vaccine pass. But where are they accepted, and what details should they contain? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:21 CET
A woman enters an pharmacy in Italy.
An expired Covid-19 recovery certificate can be used in combination with a pharmaceutical test to access some restricted venues in Italy. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Question: I recently recovered from Covid-19 and I have read that I’ll need to show proof of this when travelling to Italy. What kind of proof do I need and where is this needed?

Since January 10th, Italy has required proof of vaccination to access most venues and services in the country, including all public transport, hotels and restaurants.

Under certain conditions, a Covid-19 recovery certificate can be used in place of a vaccination certificate – but its uses are strictly prescribed.

If you are a resident in Italy and have recovered from Covid-19, your healthcare provider in Italy will log your recovery information with the health ministry and this will be used to automatically generate a green pass which can be downloaded and scanned, according to the health ministry’s green pass website.

If you are visiting or returning to Italy and you have recovered from Covid-19 in another country, things are less straightforward but you may also able to use your recovery certificate in Italy.

Here are the circumstances under which visitors can use a Covid-19 recovery certificate in Italy, and the information the document should contain:

What can I use a Covid-19 recovery certificate for in Italy?

For entry to Italy: Under the current rules for international arrivals, visitors arriving in Italy from anywhere within the EU or Schengen or area, as well as the US, Canada or Japan, can use a valid Covid-19 recovery certificate in lieu of a vaccination certificate to enter the country. 

Travellers coming from the US, Canada or Japan must additionally provide a negative result from a recent rapid antigen or PRC test to avoid a five-day quarantine on entering Italy.

READ ALSO: What are the latest rules for travel to Italy from the US and Canada?

Within Italy: All foreign visitors can use their valid recovery certificate to access venues and services which currently require a vaccine pass, such as hotels, restaurants, public transport, ski facilities, museums and cultural sites, provided it meets the government’s criteria.

A valid recovery certificate may also be used to access spaces in Italy that now require either proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative Covid test: this includes most non-essential shops, post offices and banks.

A Covid-19 recovery certificate is considered valid in Italy for 180 days (six months) from the date on which your Covid infection was first officially recorded.

What information should my recovery certificate contain?

The Italian health ministry stated on July 30th, 2021, that a recovery certificate should contain the following:

  • The holder’s name, surname, and date of birth.
  • “information about the holder’s past SARS-CoV-2 infection, following a positive test” (exactly what information isn’t specified, but as the certificate must be issued by a health authority, one or two lines from the authority summarising the nature of the holder’s past infection is likely to be what’s required).
  • The date of the holder’s first positive Covid test (the certificate is valid for 180 days from this date).
  • The name of the State and the health authority that has issued the certificate.

The ministry states that all recovery certificates issued in a foreign language should be accompanied by a sworn translation (presumably to Italian).

READ ALSO: How Italy’s international travel rules change in February

To be considered valid, your Covid-19 recovery certificate must have been issued by an official healthcare provider.

If you believe you had Covid-19 but never confirmed it, or confirmed it only with a home test, you will not be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Italian authorities that you have recovered from Covid.

A bar owner uses the Verifica C-19 mobile app to check a customer's vaccination or recovery status in central Rome.
A bar owner uses the Verifica C-19 mobile app to check a customer’s vaccination or recovery status in central Rome. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Is an expired recovery certificate useless then?

Far from it. Following a new decree that came into force in Italy on February 5th, an expired recovery certificate can still be used to access all venues and services that require a valid recovery or vaccination certificate, if used in combination with an additional time-limited certificate that can be obtained via a negative Covid test.

The test must be administered by a certified provider in Italy (e.g., a pharmacy), to whom you will need to provide your full name and proof of ID. Once you receive your negative test result, you will be issued with a certificate that takes the form of a QR code that can be easily scanned by public sector and service industry workers.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

This short-term certificate obtained through a negative test result is known as a ‘basic green pass’ (green pass base, pronounced ‘green pass BAH-zay’, in Italian). The basic green pass will expire 48 hours after receiving a negative rapid test result, or 72 hours after a negative PCR test.

You will need to show both your basic green pass QR code and your expired recovery certificate in order to enter spaces that otherwise require a valid recovery or vaccine certificate.

It’s possible you may experience pushback from venue managers responsible for enforcing the restrictions who sometimes struggle to keep up to speed with Italy’s rapid rule changes. If this happens, try showing them this government press release which summarises the new rules.

Does Italy accept antibody tests as proof of recovery? 

The Italian government has not indicated it will accept antibody tests, which involve analysing your blood for antibodies to Covid-19 that indicate you have had an immune response to the disease, as proof you have recovered.

We don’t yet know for sure how long antibodies can remain in the body or how reliably they indicate immunity.

Italy to give timeline for easing Covid rules as case numbers fall

Italy is about to enter a "new phase" of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to government ministers, as the vaccination rate rises and the health situation continues to improve across most of the country.

Published: 7 February 2022 11:04 CET
People wear face masks as they walk in central Rome.
People wearing face masks as they walk in central Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

As Italy’s latest decree changing the country’s Covid rules came into force over the weekend, very little effectively changed for most people in the country. 

The government’s update, which it said was aimed at simplifying the country’s mass of pandemic-related restrictions, contained measures which altered the quarantine rules in schools and effectively scrapped the nationwide coloured ‘zone’ system for the 90 percent of the population who are vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Green pass and red zones: How Italy’s latest decree changes the Covid rules

The decree also aimed to make it easier for visitors to access venues and services under the country’s health pass scheme – including if they’ve had a vaccine not currently recognised by Italian authorities.

But while the decree clarified various aspects of Italy’s health measures, it doesn’t yet mean any significant easing of the rules for most of the population.

Ministers insisted at the end of last week however that the improving health situation in Italy meant things would soon start to change.

As the latest decree was finalised on Thursday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the measures were “going in the direction of an even greater reopening of the country”, according to reports from national broadcaster Rai.

“In the coming weeks we will continue on this path towards reopening,” he said. 

“Based on the scientific evidence, and continuing to follow the trend of the epidemiological curve, we will announce a timeline for overcoming the current restrictions”.

People wearing face masks walk in central Milan. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Meanwhile on Friday, the health minister hailed the beginning of “a new phase” for the country as Italy exceeded 90 percent vaccination coverage.

“We’ve got 91 percent of Italians over the age of 12 who have received their first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine, 88 percent who’ve had two doses and have completed the primary cycle, and almost 35 million having had the booster too,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.

“This enables us to open a new phase in the fight against Covid,” he said.

“We still have to keep our feet on the ground and remain prudent, but for the first time in many weeks we are looking with confidence at the numbers, which are finally improving”. 

Italian authorities said the country reached the ‘peak’ of the current wave of contagions at the end of January.

Daily case numbers continue to gradually fall, with 93,157 infections reported on Saturday, February 5th, down from 99,522 the day before, while the number of deaths decreased to 375 from 433, health ministry data showed.

The occupancy rate in intensive care dropped overall last week, health ministry data showed, to 14.8 and in general wards the figure fell to 29.5 percent.

However the situation is not the same in every part of the country. Scientific experts estimate that the curve is flattening “in about two thirds of Italian provinces” according to reports on Sunday, and they stress that incidence rates remain high across the country,

While the picture is looking more positive overall, Italian health experts continue to urge caution and issue reminders that the end of the current wave is not the same thing as the end of the pandemic.

it remains unclear what the government’s promised “new phase” will look like, or exactly which rules may be eased and when.

The next update on the country’s Covid restrictions is due by February 10th, when the outdoor mask mandate and the closure of nightclubs and dance venues are up for review again after both rules were recently extended.

On February 15th however, green pass rules are scheduled to tighten for the over-50s as a reinforced or ‘super’ green pass will become mandatory in workplaces for this age group.

The Italian green pass system itself is not expected to be scaled back anytime soon, with some experts including Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to the health minister, maintaining that it must stay in place over summer “at least”.

These rules can only remain in force however under the nationwide state of emergency, which creates the conditions for the government to pass new laws urgently by decree.

Italy’s state of emergency is currently set to expire on March 31st, 2022. It is not yet known whether the government plans to extend it.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

