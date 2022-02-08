Italy set to scrap Covid outdoor mask mandate from Friday

“A health ministry measure is on the way which will remove the rule on outdoor face masks across the country, starting on February 11th,” Costa reportedly told Italian news agency Ansa on Monday afternoon.
Italy currently requires masks to be worn in all indoor and outdoor public places under rules reintroduced in late December amid a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the more infections Omicron variant.
The mandate was initially expected to be dropped in low risk ‘white’ zones only, but Costa said it will be removed regardless of a region’s risk classification under the government’s four-tiered system of Covid rules – which no longer applies to those who are vaccinated under a new decree in force from February 5th.
The outdoor mask rule, along with a closure order for nightclubs and dance venues, is set to expire on Friday after it was recently extended for ten days.
The removal of both measures looks set to be a first step in easing Covid measures in Italy, after Prime Minister Mario Draghi said last week that a “timeline” would be given as the government looks at “even greater reopening of the country”.
His comments came as the government signed off on a raft of changes last week aimed at simplifying the country’s mass of pandemic-related restrictions, including changes to the quarantine rules in schools and the validity period of vaccine passes.
The decree also aimed to make it easier for visitors to access venues and services under the country’s health pass scheme – including if they’ve had a vaccine not currently recognised by Italian authorities.
On Friday, the health minister hailed the beginning of “a new phase” for the country as Italy exceeded 90 percent vaccination coverage.
“We’ve got 91 percent of Italians over the age of 12 who have received their first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine, 88 percent who’ve had two doses and have completed the primary cycle, and almost 35 million having had the booster too,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.
“This enables us to open a new phase in the fight against Covid,” he said.
“We still have to keep our feet on the ground and remain prudent, but for the first time in many weeks we are looking with confidence at the numbers, which are finally improving”.
