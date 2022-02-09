Read news from:
Five Star Movement chaos continues as court suspends Conte’s leadership

Italy's troubled Five Star Movement, a key part of the coalition government, was plunged into fresh turmoil on Tuesday after a court decision effectively removed its leader.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:58 CET
Former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte was elected President of the Five Star Movement in August 2021. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

A Naples court on Monday suspended changes to the party’s internal rules that allowed the election of former prime minister Giuseppe Conte as M5S leader last August.

The court had been asked to consider the case following complaints by Five Star supporters excluded from the leadership vote.

“We can’t deny it, the situation is very complicated,” Five Star founder Beppe Grillo – who would now appear to resume control – wrote in a Facebook message on Tuesday.

In 2018, the then proudly anti-establishment movement shook Italy and Europe by winning one-third of the vote and joining forces  with the hard-right League party to create a populist government led by Giuseppe Conte, who supposedly a neutral choice agreed on by both parties.

Conte since became leader of the Five Star Movement, after his coalition government collapsed triggering a government crisis last year leading to the appointment of Mario Draghi.

Five Star remains the largest party in parliament and in power as part of Draghi’s own broad coalition, but is plagued by infighting and floundering in the polls ahead of elections planned for next year.

It has dropped from almost 33 percent of the vote four years ago to around 15 percent of public support in early February, according to an average compiled by the YouTrend institute.

Five Star Movement founder Beppe Grillo (L) and former leader Luigi Di Maio pictured in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on March 2nd, 2018. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Piergiorgio Corbetta, a professor at the University of Bologna, said the crisis was the inevitable consequence of internal tensions over those who want to fight the system and those who want power.

However, he said for now the disarray did not threaten Draghi’s coalition, just as Italy seeks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is afraid of upsetting the house of cards,” Corbetta told AFP.

Gianfranco Pasquino, professor of political science at Bologna, agreed that the danger to the government was “limited”.

“The fact is that M5S remains divided but it’s not enough of a reason to bring down the government,” he said.

Conte had been increasingly at odds with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, himself a former Five Star leader.

They clashed over the recent election of Italy’s president, a largely ceremonial but potentially influential position voted on by parliament.

At the weekend, Di Maio resigned from the Five Star’s steering committee in a bid to speak more freely about the direction of the party, suggesting further turbulence lies ahead.

Italian foreign minister seeks ‘freedom’ in party rift

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Friday that he has quit the steering committee of the Five Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party in parliament, saying "I want my freedom".

Published: 5 February 2022 17:11 CET
Italy's Foreign Affairs minister Luigi Di Maio
Italy's Foreign Affairs minister Luigi Di Maio has said he wants the freedom to speak out against Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte.  Fred TANNEAU / AFP

He had chaired the committee which ensures the once anti-establishment party’s statutes are respected, and validates candidacies for national and local elections.

“In recent days the internal debate has degenerated. They started talking about splits, trials, pillorying. They tried to target and discredit my person,” Di Maio said in a Facebook post.

“I want the freedom to raise my hand and say what is wrong or what could be improved. We win and we lose together because we are a community based on pluralism of ideas, especially in this difficult moment for the Five Star Movement,” he added.

In particular the foreign minister wants the freedom to speak out against M5S leader and former premier Giuseppe Conte.

The two men have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over the presidential election, after the failure of the party’s candidate Elisabetta Bettoni, who had been proposed by Conte.

Incumbent President Sergio Mattarella gained re-election and was sworn in Thursday for a second term, after parliament begged him to stay on to stave off a looming political crisis.

Italian media commented at length on Di Maio’s loud applause in the Chamber of Deputies when Mattarella won an absolute majority for a new seven-year term.

The foreign minister had warned that the M5S leaders would have to answer to activists and he now wants a free hand to confront his internal opponent.

“I have decided to resign from the Guarantee Committee of the Five Star Movement,” wrote  Di Maio in a letter addressed to Conte.

Opinion polls suggest Di Maio could come out on top in the party struggle.

A series of four polls conducted after the presidential election at the end of January, showed the movement stagnating at 13-15 percent of the popular vote.

Conte is credited with only 36 percent of favourable opinions, compared to over 50 percent six months ago.

Meanwhile, Di Maio has received the support of several party deputies and activists on social networks.

Born in 2009, the M5S is an atypical movement in terms of its organisation and ideology, neither right nor left, and has built itself as an alternative to the “establishment” parties, but its transformation into a governing party is creating recurrent internal tensions.

