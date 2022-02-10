Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Italian ex-PM Renzi to face trial over political funding

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi protested his innocence on Thursday as he faces trial over the alleged illegal financing of his meteoric rise to power.

Published: 10 February 2022 13:12 CET
Italian ex-PM Renzi to face trial over political funding
Matteo Renzi, a former Italian prime minister and current leader of the Italia Viva party. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

A total of 11 people face charges as part of an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the funding of Open, a group that backed Renzi’s political activities.

Renzi, a former mayor of Florence, accused prosecutors in the Tuscan city of abusing their power during their probe, which has dragged on for years and which he insists will “draw a blank”.

“I am innocent,” the 47-year-old told Radio Leopolda.

 A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 4th, and a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to a full trial.

PROFILE: Who is Matteo Renzi, the ‘wrecker’ of Italian politics?

The probe, which began in 2019, followed allegations money from the Open foundation was illegally used by Renzi during his rise from mayor to head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Prosecutors argue Renzi was the de facto director of Open, which received 3.5 million euros from wealthy backers – money he and allies spent on political activities.

One such expense was the chartering by Renzi in 2018 of a jet for 135,000 euros – paid for by Open – to get him to a Robert Kennedy memorial service in the US, according to Repubblica, which cited prosecution documents.

The probe also targets another 10 people including two ex-ministers close to Renzi, plus four companies, one of which is British American Tobacco Italia.

Renzi stands accused of the crime of illegal financing of political parties, along with former president of Open, Alberto Bianchi, and ex-ministers Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti.

Among the alleged crimes are illegal party financing, corruption, money laundering and trafficking of influence.

Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Democratic Party (PD) Matteo Renzi in 2018. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Renzi, now leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, accused the prosecutors of a “hate campaign” against him and his family.

“They’ve got the wrong man. I’m not afraid. I want truth and justice,” he said.

Renzi is nicknamed “il rottamatore” (the wrecker) – some say due to his habit of bringing down coalition governments, including his own in 2016.

At the age of 39, he became Italy’s youngest-ever prime minister since Benito Mussolini. But his centrist policies and increasingly arrogant style antagonised trade unions as well as the broader public.

He led a referendum campaign for constitutional reforms in 2016, but it turned into a plebiscite against him and when he lost, he was forced to quit.

Renzi later broke with the PD and founded the small Italia Viva, which is part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s national unity government.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Five Star Movement chaos continues as court suspends Conte’s leadership

Italy's troubled Five Star Movement, a key part of the coalition government, was plunged into fresh turmoil on Tuesday after a court decision effectively removed its leader.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:58 CET
Five Star Movement chaos continues as court suspends Conte's leadership

A Naples court on Monday suspended changes to the party’s internal rules that allowed the election of former prime minister Giuseppe Conte as M5S leader last August.

The court had been asked to consider the case following complaints by Five Star supporters excluded from the leadership vote.

“We can’t deny it, the situation is very complicated,” Five Star founder Beppe Grillo – who would now appear to resume control – wrote in a Facebook message on Tuesday.

In 2018, the then proudly anti-establishment movement shook Italy and Europe by winning one-third of the vote and joining forces  with the hard-right League party to create a populist government led by Giuseppe Conte, who supposedly a neutral choice agreed on by both parties.

READ ALSO: Italian foreign minister Di Maio seeks ‘freedom’ in party rift

Conte since became leader of the Five Star Movement, after his coalition government collapsed triggering a government crisis last year leading to the appointment of Mario Draghi.

Five Star remains the largest party in parliament and in power as part of Draghi’s own broad coalition, but is plagued by infighting and floundering in the polls ahead of elections planned for next year.

It has dropped from almost 33 percent of the vote four years ago to around 15 percent of public support in early February, according to an average compiled by the YouTrend institute.

Five Star Movement founder Beppe Grillo (L) and former leader Luigi Di Maio pictured in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on March 2nd, 2018. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Piergiorgio Corbetta, a professor at the University of Bologna, said the crisis was the inevitable consequence of internal tensions over those who want to fight the system and those who want power.

However, he said for now the disarray did not threaten Draghi’s coalition, just as Italy seeks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is afraid of upsetting the house of cards,” Corbetta told AFP.

Gianfranco Pasquino, professor of political science at Bologna, agreed that the danger to the government was “limited”.

“The fact is that M5S remains divided but it’s not enough of a reason to bring down the government,” he said.

Conte had been increasingly at odds with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, himself a former Five Star leader.

They clashed over the recent election of Italy’s president, a largely ceremonial but potentially influential position voted on by parliament.

At the weekend, Di Maio resigned from the Five Star’s steering committee in a bid to speak more freely about the direction of the party, suggesting further turbulence lies ahead.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy