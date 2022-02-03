For members
Six things foreigners should expect if they live in Rome
The eternal city attracts millions of tourists from around world every year. But what's it like to live there as a resident? Here are some of the things you can expect if you move to Rome from abroad.
Published: 10 February 2022 17:23 CET
What's life in Rome really like for foreigners? Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
Cost of living: How does Italy compare to the rest of the world in 2022?
Italy has recorded lower costs of living than the UK and US so far for 2022 after outstripping both last year. Here's a closer look at how everyday outgoings compare.
Published: 24 January 2022 12:37 CET
How Italy stacks up for cost of living compared to the rest of the world. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
