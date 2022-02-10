Read news from:
US tourists serving life in Italy for police stabbing start appeal

Two US tourists sentenced to life for stabbing an Italian police officer to death in 2019 begin their appeal on Thursday, with their lawyers expected to argue that the verdict was biased.

Published: 10 February 2022 10:54 CET
Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is escorted by police after the court decision in his trial on charges of murdering Italian police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, in Rome on May 5, 2021.
Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is escorted by police after the court decision in his trial on charges of murdering Italian police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, in Rome on May 5, 2021. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Finnegan Elder, 22, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were convicted in May 2021 by a Rome court for the death of police officer Mario Cerciello Rega during a late-night encounter in July 2019 while the two were on summer holiday.

The stabbing of Cerciello with an 11-inch camping knife on a dark Rome street horrified Italy and led to an outpouring of public grief for the newly-wed officer, hailed as a national hero.

But the case revealed multiple examples of police misconduct.

And it hinged on whether the two then-teenagers knew the officers were police, with both sides offering very different versions about the moments leading up to the killing.

The evening had begun with a botched drug deal. The Americans later went to meet someone they expected to be the go-between on the failed deal – but police showed up instead.

Cerciello’s partner, Andrea Varriale, testified that the attack was unprovoked, coming immediately after the two plainclothes officers presented themselves as police.

But both Americans said they were jumped from behind by men they thought were drug dealers. They denied the officers had shown them their police badges.

Natale-Hjorth did not handle the murder weapon during the attack, scuffling instead with Varriale.

But he helped Elder hide the knife, and under Italian law faced the same homicide charge as his friend.

Life in prison is Italy’s stiffest penalty, and harsher than many given to mafia criminals or others who commit premeditated killings.

Lawyers for Elder criticised the sentence last year as “shameful for Italy”.

In the appeal, lawyers plan to argue that the court ignored substantial evidence that Varriale – the prosecution’s star witness – lied on the stand, and will also highlight what they say was a pattern of ignored protocol by police the night of the attack.

Among other inconsistencies, Varriale admitted having previously lied when he said after the attack that he had been armed, when he was actually without his gun.

Three other prosecution witnesses are being prosecuted for perjury.

The defence will also cite a court document explaining its reasoning for the conviction and sentences as evidence of bias towards law enforcement.

In that document published in July, the court criticised defence lawyers, saying they “mocked the conduct of the victims” during the trial, as they defended their clients “to the limits of permission and decency”.

Elder’s lawyers, Renato Borzone and Roberto Capra, said Tuesday that a “correct reading of the evidence” by the appeals court would result in a different outcome.

“The truth of what really happened that night is already in the documents collected during the first instance trial, you just need to want to see it,” they wrote in a statement.

In a related proceeding, a trial began Tuesday against an officer who blindfolded Natale-Hjorth inside the police station following his arrest. A photograph of the handcuffed, blindfolded teenager went viral, sparking widespread criticism.

On Wednesday, the La Corriere della Sera daily published messages from a group chat – introduced as evidence in that trial – that called for rough justice for Cerciello’s killers, with one officer suggesting “we should dissolve them in acid”.

Italy still seen as one of Europe’s most corrupt countries

Despite continued improvements, Italy ranked among the worst in Europe - again - when it comes to perceived corruption in an annual index by Transparency International.

Published: 25 January 2022 18:07 CET
Updated: 26 January 2022 09:35 CET
Rome city councillors hold banners reading "Honesty, Transparancy, Conspiracy of silence" as they protest alleged corruption in 2016. Photo: AFP

Italy once again ranked among the most corrupt countries in Europe on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International on Tuesday.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Italy’s score of 56/100 puts it 42nd out of 180 countries on the list, and among the countries in the European Union perceived as most corrupt along with Slovenia (which scored 57) and Poland (56).

Ranked worst among all European Union member states was Hungary, at 43rd place with a score of 53.

Though Italy has long been perceived as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, the latest edition of the annual study shows things have in fact improved again this year.

Italy has improved its ranking by three points since scoring 53/100 in last year’s index.

The rankings show improvement over the past decade, as Italy ranked 42nd on the list in 2012.

Transparency International said in its report that Italy’s improvement this year “is the result of the growing attention paid to the problem of corruption in the last decade, and bodes well for the country’s economic recovery after the crisis generated by the pandemic”.

Italy had “reaped the rewards of anti-corruption reforms” over the past year, it said, while stressing that it remains among the European region’s low scorers.

“Legislative gaps need to be urgently filled for lobbying and beneficial ownership in Italy,” Transparency International said.

According to the report, Italians believe the two most corrupt institutions in the country are political parties and parliament itself.

At the top of the table, Denmark, New Zealand and Finland share the desirable position of world’s least corrupt country, followed by Norway and Singapore.

Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany complete the top 10.

With an average score of 66 out of 100, Western Europe and the EU still tops the CPI but progress in recent years has plateaued, the report stated.

“Countries in Western Europe and the European Union continue to wrestle with transparency and accountability in their response to Covid-19, threatening the region’s clean image,” Transparency International writes.

The organisation on Tuesday predicted “trouble ahead for the stagnating region”.

Countries with well-protected civil liberties generally score higher on the CPI, while countries who violate civil liberties tend to score lower, Transparency International writes.

But even at the top end of the index, countries are failing to improve their records on public sector corruption, according to the report.

The index also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had been used in some countries as an excuse to “curtail basic freedoms and side-step important checks and balances”.

“In authoritarian contexts where control rests with a few, social movements are the last remaining check on power. It is the collective power held by ordinary people from all walks of life that will ultimately deliver accountability,” CEO Daniel Eriksson said on the Transparency International website.

According to the index, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. Two-thirds of countries scored below 50, indicating that they have serious corruption problems, while 27 countries are at their lowest score ever.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world and measures how corrupt experts and businesspeople perceive each country’s public sector to be, based on a minimum of three data sources drawn from institutions including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

It does not relate to corruption in the private sector, including money laundering and tax fraud.

