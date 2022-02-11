Read news from:
EXPLAINED: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

From Friday, February 11th, it’s no longer compulsory to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces in Italy. But there are some situations where mask-wearing in outdoor settings is still required. 

Published: 11 February 2022 12:16 CET
Whether you're going for a jog or just a leisurely walk in Italy, neither situation will require the use of a face mask outdoors anymore. But there are some exceptions to the rule.
Whether you're going for a jog or just a leisurely walk in Italy, neither situation will require the use of a face mask outdoors anymore. But there are some exceptions to the rule. Photo: Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP

Italy lifted its blanket outdoor mask requirement on Friday, ten days after the mandate received a last-minute extension from health authorities.

The requirement had been due to expire on January 31st, but Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an ordinance that same day extending the mandate for an additional ten days.

READ ALSO: Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

Masks were first made compulsory outdoors in Italy in October 2020. The rule was then scrapped for six months from late June to December 2021 as Covid infections dropped, but with the spike in Omicron cases this winter the government chose to reintroduce the outdoor mask requirement last Christmas Eve. 

A new ordinance signed by Speranza on February 8th confirmed that the outdoor mask restriction would be lifted on Friday, February 11th.

It was initially thought that the easing would apply only to Italy’s least-restricted ‘white’ zones, under the country’s four-tiered system of Covid restrictions; however within a few hours of issuing the ordinance deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa confirmed it would apply throughout the country.

Despite the easing of the restriction, there are still situations in outdoor public settings where everyone over the age of six has to wear a face mask. 

When you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy:

  • In busy outdoor areas, such as stadiums, queues, and markets, and areas outside public buildings such as schools and churches during busy hours. That means people in Italy are still required to carry a mask with them at all times in preparation for finding themselves in a crowded area.
  • In regions where rules differ from those set at the national level. As local authorities can and often do put additional restrictions in place, it is advisable to check whether the rules on wearing masks differ in your area via your regional government’s website. Campania’s president Vincenzo De Luca, for example, has announced that the requirement will remain in place throughout the region until at least February 28th.

Meanwhile, Italy still requires the wearing of masks in all indoor public spaces.

This rule applies to everyone in the country except for those categories of people listed as exempt in the January 8th ordinance.

Who is exempt from having to wear a mask indoors and outdoors:

  • Children under the age of six.
  • People with breathing difficulties or respiratory problems whose condition could worsen as a result of wearing a face mask. 
  • People whose need to communicate with a disabled person would be made unfeasible by the wearing of a mask.
  • People carrying out “sports activities” (these are not defined by the ordinance).

Rules on indoor mask-wearing in Italy remain unchanged, which means that masks are required in all public indoor spaces.

Since December 24th, 2021, high grade FFP2 masks have been required on all public transport in Italy, as well as in cinemas, theatres, live music or entertainment venues, stadiums and sports halls.

Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

Italy has relaxed its rules on wearing face masks outdoors from Friday and allowed nightclubs to reopen this weekend as it begins to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions nationwide.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:34 CET
Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

After a six-week closure, Italy’s nightclubs and dance venues will be allowed to reopen from Friday, February 11th as the government is set to allow its closure order to expire.

There was no official announcement of the rule change, but Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa told RaiTre television on Thursday that the ministry’s closure order for nightclubs “will not be renewed today, meaning that from tomorrow they will reopen”.

READ ALSO: Italy to end Covid outdoor mask requirement from Friday

Nightclubs have been closed for most of the past two years in Italy, and were shut down again on December 30th as the government tightened health measures again amid a surge in cases fuelled by the more infectious Omicron variant.

Italian media reported on Thursday that industry bosses and regional authorities had pushed for the reopening of the hard-hit sector to coincide with Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

As with most leisure venues in Italy, entry will be restricted to those who can show a ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass proving vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

Capacity will also be limited to a maximum of 50 percent for indoor venues and 75 percent outdoors.

Masks must be worn in all indoor public places in Italy, including in nightclubs except for when on the dancefloor, according to Italian media reports.

The reopening of nightclubs comes as the government eased rules on wearing masks in outdoor public places from Friday, except for in crowded areas.

The government has pledged to announce plans to ease current health measures in the coming weeks, but so far no firm dates have been given for further changes to existing rules.

Some Italian media reports this week suggested that the requirement to wear masks indoors and the ‘green pass’ system may be scrapped in April, however this has not been announced or suggested by government sources.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

