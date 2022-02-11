Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

After a six-week closure, Italy’s nightclubs and dance venues will be allowed to reopen from Friday, February 11th as the government is set to allow its closure order to expire.

There was no official announcement of the rule change, but Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa told RaiTre television on Thursday that the ministry’s closure order for nightclubs “will not be renewed today, meaning that from tomorrow they will reopen”.

READ ALSO: Italy to end Covid outdoor mask requirement from Friday

Nightclubs have been closed for most of the past two years in Italy, and were shut down again on December 30th as the government tightened health measures again amid a surge in cases fuelled by the more infectious Omicron variant.

Italian media reported on Thursday that industry bosses and regional authorities had pushed for the reopening of the hard-hit sector to coincide with Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

As with most leisure venues in Italy, entry will be restricted to those who can show a ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass proving vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

Capacity will also be limited to a maximum of 50 percent for indoor venues and 75 percent outdoors.

Masks must be worn in all indoor public places in Italy, including in nightclubs except for when on the dancefloor, according to Italian media reports.

The reopening of nightclubs comes as the government eased rules on wearing masks in outdoor public places from Friday, except for in crowded areas.

The government has pledged to announce plans to ease current health measures in the coming weeks, but so far no firm dates have been given for further changes to existing rules.

Some Italian media reports this week suggested that the requirement to wear masks indoors and the ‘green pass’ system may be scrapped in April, however this has not been announced or suggested by government sources.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).