Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

Italy has relaxed its rules on wearing face masks outdoors from Friday and allowed nightclubs to reopen this weekend as it begins to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions nationwide.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:34 CET
Nightclubs in Italy are set to reopen on Friday after a six-week closure. File photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

After a six-week closure, Italy’s nightclubs and dance venues will be allowed to reopen from Friday, February 11th as the government is set to allow its closure order to expire.

There was no official announcement of the rule change, but Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa told RaiTre television on Thursday that the ministry’s closure order for nightclubs “will not be renewed today, meaning that from tomorrow they will reopen”.

Nightclubs have been closed for most of the past two years in Italy, and were shut down again on December 30th as the government tightened health measures again amid a surge in cases fuelled by the more infectious Omicron variant.

Italian media reported on Thursday that industry bosses and regional authorities had pushed for the reopening of the hard-hit sector to coincide with Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

As with most leisure venues in Italy, entry will be restricted to those who can show a ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass proving vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19.

Capacity will also be limited to a maximum of 50 percent for indoor venues and 75 percent outdoors.

Masks must be worn in all indoor public places in Italy, including in nightclubs except for when on the dancefloor, according to Italian media reports.

The reopening of nightclubs comes as the government eased rules on wearing masks in outdoor public places from Friday, except for in crowded areas.

The government has pledged to announce plans to ease current health measures in the coming weeks, but so far no firm dates have been given for further changes to existing rules.

Some Italian media reports this week suggested that the requirement to wear masks indoors and the ‘green pass’ system may be scrapped in April, however this has not been announced or suggested by government sources.

For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Italy please see the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

EXPLAINED: When will Italy lift its Covid-19 mask mandate?

After Italian media reports on Wednesday suggested the government was planning to scrap all mask-wearing rules in April, how likely is this really?

Published: 9 February 2022 17:24 CET
The Italian health ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it will drop the requirement to wear masks in outdoor public places this week. But does that mean all mask-wearing rules are about to be dropped, including indoors?

Reports from several prominent Italian media outlets on Wednesday said the requirement to wear masks indoors would also be scrapped from April 1st. Some headlines, including from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero and news agency Ansa, also claimed that the Italian ‘green pass’ health certificate would no longer be needed from that date.

But it’s unclear what these reports were based on, as the text of the health ministry ordinance published on Wednesday morning (read it here, in Italian) does not include references to scrapping either measure.

Ansa issued a correction later on Wednesday, clarifying that “there is no automatic mechanism defining the end of the obligation to wear masks indoors as of April 1st, or after the eventual end of the state of emergency. Everything will depend on the progress of the epidemiological situation.”

Ansa cited “qualified government sources” as saying the current hypothesis foresees “the use of protective devices even after March 31st”.

While the updated ordinance does expire on March 31st, this does not necessarily mean that the current set of rules on wearing masks in Italy will end on April 1st.

Many of Italy’s current health restrictions have a stated expiry date of March 31st, because this is also the current deadline for the country’s state of emergency – which is what makes it possible for the government to bring in emergency measures by decree (instead of via the usual lengthy parliamentary process needed when passing laws.).

So, while all such measures must have an expiry date no later than the end of the state of emergency, this doesn’t necessarily mean this is the date on which they will be scrapped.

As anyone who has followed reports on Italy’s changing health measures during the pandemic will know, the government can extend both the state of emergency and the duration of any health measures in place at any time.

It can also choose to scrap individual measures before their stated end date – meaning that this tells us very little about how long each rule will really be in place.

Though ministers say they will give a “timeline” for easing some measures soon, the government has not set any date by which either the indoor mask rule or the green pass obligation will be dropped.

Health experts and epidemiologists have suggested that masks will continue to be necessary indoors for a while yet.

“In the coming months we can hardly do without masks indoors,” said Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe evidence-based medicine foundation, in an interview with Radio Cusano Campus on Tuesday.

“You need them during a pandemic,” he said. “You have to get used to there being moments in which we have to be careful and others in which we feel more free.”

Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to the health minister, said earlier this week that health passes should remain in place over summer “at least”.

There is speculation that the government plans to end the state of emergency on March 31st – though it is not clear how it would keep health restrictions in place without it.

Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa said last week that “the government’s objective is that [the state of emergency] not be extended after March 31st, and I trust that the conditions are in place for it not to be extended.”

Italy’s current state of emergency was initially declared on January 31st, 2020, and it has been extended repeatedly since.

