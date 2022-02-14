Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Unvaccinated over-50s in Italy to lose access to workplaces from Tuesday

Those aged 50 or over in Italy who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer be able to access workplaces from Tuesday under an extension of the country’s ‘super green pass’ scheme.

Published: 14 February 2022 12:25 CET
Italy has required all employees to show Covid health passes since October 2021, but the rules are now being tightened for over-50s. Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Under the rules coming into force from Tuesday, February 15th, all employees in either the public or private sector aged 50 or over will be obliged to show proof of vaccination via a ‘super green pass’ health certificate in order to enter their workplace.

The ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which is already required for access to most venues and services in Italy, shows that the holder has been vaccinated or recovered from Covid within the past six months.

However, for anyone aged 50 and over vaccination – not just recovery – is required, as Italy has mandated vaccination for this age group since early January.

The vaccination requirement, announced in a government decree published on January 7th, applies to anyone living in Italy aged 50 or over, or anyone due to turn 50 by June 15th (the date by which the mandate is currently due to expire).

EXPLAINED: How will Italy enforce its vaccine mandate for over-50s?

This includes foreign nationals, freelance workers, and those who are unemployed.

Anyone in this age bracket who remains unvaccinated as of February 1st, or who has not had a booster dose within six months of completing their primary vaccine cycle, is subject to a one-time €100 fine from Italy’s tax collections agency, the Agenzia delle entrate-Riscossione.

In addition, the rule change from February 15th means anyone in this age group who is unable to show proof of vaccination when entering their workplace could be fined or suspended without pay.

Those found in their place of work without the vaccine pass face fines of between €600 and €1,500, which double in the event of a repeat violation. Employers caught failing to enforce the rules are subject to the fines of between €400 and €1,000.

A vaccine pass is required for all over-50s in Italy to access their workplace from February 15th.

A vaccine pass is required for all over-50s in Italy to access their workplace from February 15th. Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Vaccination also became compulsory for university staff and those who work in music, art, and dance training academies under the January 7th decree. Those who work in these professions will also need the ‘super green pass’ to continue doing their jobs from February 15th.

They join healthcare staff, police, teachers and emergency services workers as categories of workers in Italy subject to a vaccine mandate.

All other workers in Italy can for now continue to use the ‘basic green pass’, which can also be obtained via a negative Covid test result, to go to work.

Italy’s Covid infection rate is now falling, with 51,959 new cases and 191 deaths recorded on Sunday, compared to 62,231 cases and 269 deaths in the previous 24 hours, reports news agency Ansa.

In an interview with Italy’s national broadcaster Rai on Sunday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the signs were positive but urged people in Italy to continue to act with caution.

“The requirement for over-50s is a correct decision that puts us in a position to look to the coming months with greater confidence,” Speranza said.

“We must still insist on vaccination – the more we dry out the unvaccinated areas the safer the country is,” he added.

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

From Friday, February 11th, it’s no longer compulsory to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces in Italy. But there are some situations where mask-wearing in outdoor settings is still required. 

Published: 11 February 2022 12:16 CET
EXPLAINED: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

Italy lifted its blanket outdoor mask requirement on Friday, ten days after the mandate received a last-minute extension from health authorities.

The requirement had been due to expire on January 31st, but Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an ordinance that same day extending the mandate for an additional ten days.

READ ALSO: Italy reopens nightclubs and eases Covid outdoor mask rule from Friday

Masks were first made compulsory outdoors in Italy in October 2020. The rule was then scrapped for six months from late June to December 2021 as Covid infections dropped, but with the spike in Omicron cases this winter the government chose to reintroduce the outdoor mask requirement last Christmas Eve. 

A new ordinance signed by Speranza on February 8th confirmed that the outdoor mask restriction would be lifted on Friday, February 11th.

It was initially thought that the easing would apply only to Italy’s least-restricted ‘white’ zones, under the country’s four-tiered system of Covid restrictions; however within a few hours of issuing the ordinance deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa confirmed it would apply throughout the country.

Despite the easing of the restriction, there are still situations in outdoor public settings where everyone over the age of six has to wear a face mask. 

When you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy:

  • In busy outdoor areas, such as stadiums, queues, and markets, and areas outside public buildings such as schools and churches during busy hours. That means people in Italy are still required to carry a mask with them at all times in preparation for finding themselves in a crowded area.
  • In regions where rules differ from those set at the national level. As local authorities can and often do put additional restrictions in place, it is advisable to check whether the rules on wearing masks differ in your area via your regional government’s website. Campania’s president Vincenzo De Luca, for example, has announced that the requirement will remain in place throughout the region until at least February 28th.

Meanwhile, Italy still requires the wearing of masks in all indoor public spaces.

This rule applies to everyone in the country except for those categories of people listed as exempt in the January 8th ordinance.

Who is exempt from having to wear a mask indoors and outdoors:

  • Children under the age of six.
  • People with breathing difficulties or respiratory problems whose condition could worsen as a result of wearing a face mask. 
  • People whose need to communicate with a disabled person would be made unfeasible by the wearing of a mask.
  • People carrying out “sports activities” (these are not defined by the ordinance).

Rules on indoor mask-wearing in Italy remain unchanged, which means that masks are required in all public indoor spaces.

Since December 24th, 2021, high grade FFP2 masks have been required on all public transport in Italy, as well as in cinemas, theatres, live music or entertainment venues, stadiums and sports halls.

