Unvaccinated over-50s in Italy to lose access to workplaces from Tuesday

Under the rules coming into force from Tuesday, February 15th, all employees in either the public or private sector aged 50 or over will be obliged to show proof of vaccination via a ‘super green pass’ health certificate in order to enter their workplace.

The ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which is already required for access to most venues and services in Italy, shows that the holder has been vaccinated or recovered from Covid within the past six months.

However, for anyone aged 50 and over vaccination – not just recovery – is required, as Italy has mandated vaccination for this age group since early January.

The vaccination requirement, announced in a government decree published on January 7th, applies to anyone living in Italy aged 50 or over, or anyone due to turn 50 by June 15th (the date by which the mandate is currently due to expire).

EXPLAINED: How will Italy enforce its vaccine mandate for over-50s?

This includes foreign nationals, freelance workers, and those who are unemployed.

Anyone in this age bracket who remains unvaccinated as of February 1st, or who has not had a booster dose within six months of completing their primary vaccine cycle, is subject to a one-time €100 fine from Italy’s tax collections agency, the Agenzia delle entrate-Riscossione.

In addition, the rule change from February 15th means anyone in this age group who is unable to show proof of vaccination when entering their workplace could be fined or suspended without pay.

Those found in their place of work without the vaccine pass face fines of between €600 and €1,500, which double in the event of a repeat violation. Employers caught failing to enforce the rules are subject to the fines of between €400 and €1,000.

A vaccine pass is required for all over-50s in Italy to access their workplace from February 15th. Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Vaccination also became compulsory for university staff and those who work in music, art, and dance training academies under the January 7th decree. Those who work in these professions will also need the ‘super green pass’ to continue doing their jobs from February 15th.

They join healthcare staff, police, teachers and emergency services workers as categories of workers in Italy subject to a vaccine mandate.

All other workers in Italy can for now continue to use the ‘basic green pass’, which can also be obtained via a negative Covid test result, to go to work.

Italy’s Covid infection rate is now falling, with 51,959 new cases and 191 deaths recorded on Sunday, compared to 62,231 cases and 269 deaths in the previous 24 hours, reports news agency Ansa.

In an interview with Italy’s national broadcaster Rai on Sunday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the signs were positive but urged people in Italy to continue to act with caution.

“The requirement for over-50s is a correct decision that puts us in a position to look to the coming months with greater confidence,” Speranza said.

“We must still insist on vaccination – the more we dry out the unvaccinated areas the safer the country is,” he added.