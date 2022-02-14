Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALY EXPLAINED

Did Valentine’s Day really originate in Italy?

February 14th is famous the world over as Valentine’s Day – or as it’s known in Italian, La festa di San Valentino. But where did the idea of a day dedicated to lovers come from? And was St Valentine himself really Italian?

Published: 14 February 2022 10:09 CET
A young couple embraces on a terrace of the Oranges Gardens (Giardino degli Aranci) on Aventine Hill overlooking The Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica (Rear) in Rome on November 11, 2020, during the government's restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. - Italy has shut bars, restaurants and shops in the worst-affected areas and introduced a nationwide night curfew, but has so far swerved a second shutdown, with the antigen tests becoming a crucial part of its efforts.
What's the historic link between Valentine's Day and Italy? Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

When was the first Valentine’s Day?

It’s long been thought that Valentine’s Day may have started out as the Roman pagan festival of Lupercalia, which was celebrated on February 15th.

During the celebrations for Lupercalia, a goat (or goats) and a dog would be sacrificed, and priests known as luperci (‘brothers of the wolf’) would smear the blood on their foreheads, feast on the animals’ meat, and cut strips from their hides. 

READ ALSO: Pompeii shows a Roman smooch for Valentine’s Day

According to the historian Plutarch, young noblemen would then run around the city naked or semi-naked, hitting bystanders with the flayed skin in a fertility ritual.

Women would stand in their way, hoping that getting struck with the thongs would help them conceive – or if they were already pregnant, that it would help the baby to be born healthy.

The idea goes that after Rome became Christianised in the fourth century, such indecorous displays would no longer do. In 496 AD, Pope Gelasius I is said to have banned Lupercalia and instead declared February 14th a day of sober celebration in honour of the martyred Saint Valentine.

READ ALSO: 11 of the most romantic places in Italy to escape the crowds

In reality, it’s now widely believed that Gelasius never succeeded in abolishing Lupercalia (though he did call participants ‘vile rabble’, and tried to get it banned), and the proximity of the two dates might just be a coincidence.

Historians these days credit Chaucer, writing in the 1300s, with being the first person to link February 14th with romantic love in his poem ‘Parliament of Fowls’.

Who was the real St Valentine?

There are at least a couple of figures associated with St Valentine – and they may well have been the same person.

One is a third century bishop, Valentinus, from the town of Terni in Umbria. This Valentinus restored the sight of a Roman judge’s daughter, and as a result converted the judge and his whole family to Christianity.

The judge released all the Christian prisoners under his control, and Valentinus continued to successfully evangelise throughout the land – until he started proselytising to Emperor Claudius II, who consequently had him beheaded.

READ ALSO: Five ways to have the perfect romantic weekend in Rome

The second is another third century priest named Valentine who was also martyred for rubbing the emperor up the wrong way.

Claudius was struggling to get recruits for his army, and blamed the problem on the overattachment of Roman men to their wives and girlfriends. As a result, he banned all marriages and engagements in the city.

Valentine saw this rule as unjust, and continued to marry lovers in secret in defiance of the edict. When he was found out, he was beaten to death and then beheaded. 

As these two Valentines are from roughly the same time and place and met the same fate, it’s believed they may in fact have been the same person.

Various riffs on both stories include the idea that St Valentine distributed hearts cut from parchment to persecuted Christians to remind them both of the love of God and their vows to each other; and that he fell in love with either his jailor’s or the Roman judge’s daughter, sending her a letter signed ‘from your Valentine’.

READ ALSO: Ten phrases to arm you for your Italian date

No one really knows how much of this is true, and how much is legend. The origins and identity of Saint Valentine remain mysterious, and there are in fact ten Saint Valentines listed on the official Roman Catholic register of saints.

Still, you can pay tribute to at least one of them by visiting his skull at Rome’s Chiesa di Santa Maria in Cosmedin.

A couple exchanges a kiss at the forum in Rome.
A couple exchanges a kiss at the forum in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

How is Valentine’s Day celebrated in Italy?

Most of Italy celebrates Valentine’s Day in pretty much the same way as the rest of the world: it’s less a Catholic festival than it is a fairly heavily commercialised holiday during which couples can expect to spend over the odds on a weekend away or a meal out. 

That said, St Valentine is apparently the patron saint of multiple Italian towns, including (as you might expect) Terni, as well as Padua, Sadali in Sardinia, Quero and Pozzoleone in Veneto, Palmoli in Abruzzo, and Vico del Gargano in Puglia.

Each of these towns has their own way of celebrating the day – in Palmoli, the floor of the Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie is covered in laurel leaves, while Quero has a tradition of blessing oranges and throwing them off a hill nearby the Church of Saint Valentine for good luck.

Verona, where Shakespeare set Romeo and Juliet and which has appointed a particular balcony in the historic centre ‘Juliet’s balcony’, has embraced the kitschier aspects of the festival, and every year puts on the four-day-long Valentine-themed event ‘Verona in Love‘.

What does make Italy unique is the designation of February 15th as a day of celebration for single people, known as La Festa dei Single (Singles’ Day) or Festa di San Faustino (Feast of San Faustino), a date first thought up by lifestyle site La Vita da Single (Single Life) in 2001.

While it started out as something of a joke, the annual celebration of single life has become increasingly popular, with events marking the occasion in many of Italy’s big cities – ranging from sociable dinners for the happily single to speed-dating events for those looking for love.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ELECTION

EXPLAINED: Do Italian presidential elections normally take this long?

Italy's parliament is entering a fifth day of voting for a new head of state, but this - like many other aspects of the drawn-out and secretive presidential election process - isn't seen as remarkable.

Published: 28 January 2022 08:47 CET
Updated: 28 January 2022 15:07 CET
President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (L) and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico count ballots after a third round of voting for Italy's new president.
President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (L) and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico count ballots after a third round of voting for Italy's new president. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP)

From secret ballots to the lack of any formal list of candidates, there are lots of things about the Italian presidential election process that can leave foreigners scratching their heads – particularly if they’re more accustomed to way presidents are chosen in countries such as the US or France.

In fact, non-Italians observing the process often wonder whether descriptions of some aspects are really accurate, or if maybe this particular election year is just unusual.

READ ALSO: Italy again fails to elect president in fourth vote as parties buy time

But in Italy, the fact that the process is carried out largely behind closed doors is barely seen as worth mentioning. Nor is the fact that that no-one really expects a result from the first three days of voting at least. 

The rounds are not a process of elimination, and no discernible progress is made. In fact, new and different candidates can be put forward every day.

The roughly 1,000 MPs, senators and other politicians who make up the electoral college may nominate new candidates in every round of voting. Some of these are serious contenders, while others are expected to go nowhere and are put forward for reasons usually incomprehensible to the public, but which have everything to do with power plays within parliament.

In fact, the entire election is decided over weeks of Machiavellian manoeuvring between political forces which takes place not in public view but in the corridors and back rooms of the Palazzo Montecitorio – and famously in the bars and restaurants in its vicinity.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about Italy’s presidential elections

Parliamentary assistants open a ballot box at the end of a fourth round of voting for Italy’s new president on January 27th. Photo: REMO CASILLI / POOL / AFP
 

So far, most ballots in each round have been left blank; with a lack of consensus on candidates from the main parties, lawmakers are effectively refusing to vote.

In lieu of a more serious candidate, many votes are also used to nominate members of the public or celebrities, including footballers and porn stars.

There’s nothing that prevents this: according to Article 84 of the Italian Constitution, anyone can be nominated and become head of state as long as the person is alive, Italian and over the age of 50 – as depicted in the 2013 film ‘Benvenuto Presidente!’, in which an unknown member of the public named Giuseppe Garibaldi takes office after hundreds of votes are cast for the long-dead general of the same name.

Usually, though, votes are simply disqualified if the person is deceased: as happened this week, when several ballots were cast for former prime minister Bettino Craxi despite his death in 2000.

It is all taken very seriously by the media, at least. Italy’s main news channels devote days of rolling coverage to the dealings and disagreements between parties and politicians ahead of and after each round of votes – and they pull in plenty of viewers in Italy, which generally has a high rate of voter turnout at general and local elections, and where political games are often watched and discussed much like a soap opera or Netfiix series.

Perhaps for this reason, some Italian media have dubbed the presidential election saga ‘Quirinale Game’, a reference to both the name of the presidential palace and the Netflix survival series ‘Squid Game’.

With all this going on, no wonder it’s hard for outsiders to tell what’s routine and what isn’t in an Italian presidential race.

READ ALSO: The Italian vocabulary you’ll need to follow the presidential election

As parliament is now heading for a fifth round of voting on Friday morning, many people are wondering if this number of votes can really be the norm.

What happens if this round, too, fails to produce a winner? And just how much longer could the process drag on?

Like so many other aspects of the presidential election that can seem odd to outsiders, a fifth vote is not really remarkable.

This is the Republic’s thirteenth presidential election; in ten of the last 12, no winner emerged until at least the fourth round.

Outgoing president Sergio Mattarella was elected in the fourth round of voting in 2013.

Current Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) and Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on February 13th, 2021. Photo: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP

In 1971, it took 23 days of voting to elect Giovanni Leone, while Giuseppe Saragat became president after 21 rounds in 1964.

The rules simply state that a vote is held every day until someone is elected.

The current government reportedly wants the process wrapped up by the start of next week at the latest, but whether that will happen or not is anyone’s guess.

The numbers tell us that no winner will emerge until enough successful back-room deals are struck between political parties. From the fourth vote onwards, an absolute majority of 505 votes is needed to win (down from 673 in the first three rounds).

As no single political party has enough votes to reach this number alone, agreements will obviously need to be reached. And one thing that Italian media notes is unusual about the election this time around is the prolonged lack of consensus.

Only on Thursday evening did parties appear to begin serious negotiations over preferred candidates.

Former senate speaker Renato Schifani told AFP it was “the first time I’ve seen parliament so divided”.

If you’re wondering what the point is of such a drawn-out election process and whether it should or could be reformed, you’re not alone.

There have been calls from political leaders, including Brothers of Italy head Giorgia Meloni and ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, for the current system to be scrapped and the head of state to be elected by direct vote in future.

After the fourth round of inconclusive voting on Thursday, Renzi described the ongoing election saga as an “indecent show” by “those who have confused the election of the President of the Republic with the X Factor,” in a tweet insisting the president “should be chosen directly by citizens”.

But it’s not clear how much public appetite there is for changing the system; in fact, plenty of Italians seem to enjoy the spectacle, despite acknowledging that it’s not exactly an efficient process.

Whether or not this will be the last Italian presidential election held via secret ballot, and stretching on indefinitely, is just another thing we’ll have to wait to find out.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy